In a heartwarming video put together by Home Is Love, a Taiwanese group that promotes marriage equality, a 65-year-old father talks honestly about how he came to accept—and embrace—the fact that his oldest daughter is a lesbian.

But it wasn't always easy for him because of his generation and background. "Homosexual is such a distant concept to us," he explains in the video. So he got to work to try and understand.

The dad admits that he was "shocked" when he first learned his daughter is gay.

And he had questions.

But then he realized that his daughter's happiness was more important than his own misgivings.

So he did some homework.

And seeing his daughter happy with her partner and their child (his grandchild), he came around.

A weird thing about adulthood is when you realize, just like you, your parents aren't always right and sometimes they have a lot to learn. Kudos to this dad for opening his mind and his heart.

Plus, he looks a lot happier now.

Love wins!

