Texas sportscaster Dale Hansen came to the defense of a transgender teen during a segment on WFAA-TV, and totally shut down transphobic bigots in the process.

In the video, Hansen spoke specifically of Mack Beggs, a 17-year-old athlete who is forced to wrestle against girls although he is a transgender boy. Beggs takes testosterone as part of the gender confirmation process, which changes his body to be more typically masculine. Hansen argues that this is not only unfair to the girls Beggs is wrestling, but to Beggs himself who clarified that he would feel more comfortable wrestling other boys.

"I don't understand his world...but I do understand he is a part of mine." HANSEN UNPLUGGED: http://on.wfaa.com/2lODg8p Posted by WFAA-TV on Monday, February 27, 2017

"Transitioning is a struggle I cannot imagine. It is a journey I could not make," says Hansen, adding, "The problems that Mack Beggs is facing and dealing with now remind me again that I don't have any problems."

Beggs is often boo'ed by parents and peers when he wrestles, and many of his competitors forfeit matches to avoid wrestling him at all. Hansen is sending the message that you don't have to fully understand or agree with someone in order to be decent toward them.

Dale Hansen urged viewers to support trans youths instead if trying to delegitimize and devalue them. "[Beggs] does not need a group of old men in Austin telling him who to wrestle because of a genetic mix-up at birth... He’s a child, simply looking for his place in the world and a chance to compete in the world."

Hansen has used his platform to elevate marginalized groups before. In 2015, he spoke candidly about racism, and before that he gave a similar speech about gay football player Michael Sam.

Hansen is not asking you to understand or endorse—he just wants you to listen.

