June is pride month, and to celebrate, Jimmy Kimmel sent a correspondent out onto the very gay streets of West Hollywood to ask LGBTQ+ folks about the "straightest" thing they've ever done. Sure, the question is broad and totally unspecific, but the these out and proud people found some pretty creative ways to answer it. Their responses may surprise you, mostly because you probably had no idea that some of the things mentioned are perceived as inherently straight.

Ah yes, baling hay and going to chain bookstores—the true mark of every heterosexual.

Happy Pride Month, y'all! Gay or straight, let's agree not to pee in any sinks, okay?

