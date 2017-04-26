Advertising

This is Brian Sims, an openly gay, openly handsome politician from Pennsylvania representing Philadelphia's 182nd District. He is also one particular internet troll's worst nightmare.

#KeepKissing but also keep fighting! Don't let up until we've changed laws, changed minds, and changed the world! #FullEqualityNOW Posted by Brian Sims on Tuesday, June 21, 2016

Recently, a stranger posted a homophobic and racist slur on Sims' Facebook timeline. So the Pennsylvania Rep did some Facebook stalking and found some very useful information, which he relayed to the troll.

Sims told the whole story in this Facebook post, which is now going viral:

Dear Bigots, posting your grandmother's telephone number all over the same page you use to post slurs on other people's pages is not going to end well for you. Brian Posted by Brian Sims on Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Yep. He literally called up this guy's grandma. We don't know exactly what was said, but according to Sims they had a "disappointing chat about" her grandson's behavior.

And apparently she was "pretty frustrated."

Sims' followers could not be more on board.

But no one is as excited as this guy, who is "not even American."

If you didn't pee a tiny bit while reading this story, do you even HAVE a soul???

