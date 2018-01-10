Teen told to change her 'distracting' tee-shirt for a ridiculous reason.

Another day, another shitty dress code! Meet Ali Chaney, a Texas middle schooler was instructed to change her tee-shirt because it was "too distracting," her mom wrote in a post on Facebook.
Sadly, we're all accustomed to girls being told their natural human bodies are "distracting" to boys, resulting in dress code enforcements like no spaghetti straps and no midriff. But in Cheney's case, she wasn't even wearing a tank top or a crop top, but a full coverage tee-shirt. So what was do "distracting" about it?
That would have to be the message, which read: "Some people are gay, get over it!" We are on board with that message, Ali!
Her school, sadly, was not. Chaney, who is gay according to BuzzFeed News, was called into the principle's office and told that her shirt "did not belong" in school.
Watson, who deserves applause for her awesome mothering in the face of very bad schooling, took to Facebook to air her grievances with the school's blatant homophobia:
So friends and family...today was a heart breaking eye opener for my daughter Ali Chaney. She was discriminated against for wearing a tshirt about ppl being gay. 10 minutes into school she was called to the principals office. She was met by all the administration in one office was she was essentially bullied. She was told she could not leave the office until a parent brought her another shirt. She asked why and was told they weren't going to tolerate "that" in their school. My daughter became immediately upset as she felt she was being attacked. She called me at work hysterical. I went to the school with another shirt and prepared to make a written complaint. Ali was so upset that I ended up having to check her out of school and take her home. I have filed the written complaint, left a message for the school board and have contacted 3 different news stations to bring awareness to this issue. If anyone knows my Ali they know she has so much spirit. She has been taught love and acceptance and not hate and bigotry! She is an exceptional young lady with so much courage! Attached is the shirt while she is in the office. Please share this, like it, love it, leave your comments of support so Ali understands she is NOT the problem!
Ugh, poor Ali. "I didn't understand what he meant by 'that,'" the teen told BuzzFeed News. "I don't know if he meant the shirt or openly admitting that you're gay. I just didn't think there'd be a problem. It just felt like I was being discriminated against."
As much as it sucks that she was targeted by homophobia IN HER OWN SCHOOL, she has the support and love of her mom, which rocks.
And the internet is definitely on her side as well. Watson's post went viral, with more than 5,000 shares and hundreds of comments lending their support for Ali.
For every terrible, homophobic school administration, there's an awesome mom sticking up for her gay daughter on social media and strangers lending support and love. Isn't the world a horrible and wonderful place?