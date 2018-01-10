Teen told to change her 'distracting' tee-shirt for a ridiculous reason.

Another day, another shitty dress code! Meet Ali Chaney, a Texas middle schooler was instructed to change her tee-shirt because it was "too distracting," her mom wrote in a post on Facebook.

Sadly, we're all accustomed to girls being told their natural human bodies are "distracting" to boys, resulting in dress code enforcements like no spaghetti straps and no midriff. But in Cheney's case, she wasn't even wearing a tank top or a crop top, but a full coverage tee-shirt. So what was do "distracting" about it?

That would have to be the message, which read: "Some people are gay, get over it!" We are on board with that message, Ali!

Her school, sadly, was not. Chaney, who is gay according to BuzzFeed News, was called into the principle's office and told that her shirt "did not belong" in school.

So friends and family...today was a heart breaking eye opener for my daughter Ali Chaney. She was discriminated against... Posted by Cassie Watson on Monday, May 23, 2016

Watson, who deserves applause for her awesome mothering in the face of very bad schooling, took to Facebook to air her grievances with the school's blatant homophobia: