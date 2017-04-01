Advertising

Gilbert Baker, the man who once famously described himself as a "gay Betsy Ross" was found dead in his home on Friday in New York City. He was 65. Baker was a well-known gay rights activist, and most famous for hand-dyeing and sewing eight strips of colorful fabric together to create the first iteration of today's gay pride flag. That was in 1978 in San Francisco, when another famous gay rights activist and city supervisor, Harvey Milk (who was later assassinated), asked for Baker's help putting together a symbol for the movement, The New York Times reports.

Today, we mourn the loss of Baker, celebrate his vibrant life and remember the great additions he made to the gay community. Here are some of the tributes to Baker from fans, allies and celebrities from around the world.

My dearest friend in the world is gone. Gilbert Baker gave the world the Rainbow Flag; he gave me forty years of love and friendship. pic.twitter.com/titd3XZ0zD — Cleve Jones (@CleveJones1) March 31, 2017

RIP #GilbertBaker, the creator of the #lgbtq rainbow flag. A sunnier fellow you could not meet! pic.twitter.com/Z1Zo5HARJp — Ryan G. Hinds (@ryanghinds) March 31, 2017

Gilbert Baker, creator of the LGBT pride flag, has died. 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/ViKtianQ0L — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) March 31, 2017

Gilbert Baker, who designed the first #LGBT pride rainbow flag, has passed away.



May he rest in peace and pride.https://t.co/Uz0p5saDBF pic.twitter.com/pLsjT9trFB — leah mcelrath 🗽 (@leahmcelrath) March 31, 2017

Rip to Gilbert Baker, creator of the first LGBT pride flag, he gave a meaning to each color ❤ pic.twitter.com/viURzsB0Ii — Kait 🌈 (@itzzkait) April 1, 2017

Heartsick to hear that Gilbert Baker, creator of the iconic rainbow flag, has died. A lovely conversation with him: https://t.co/nHea6gWfYB pic.twitter.com/Au6azkAMnx — Maria Popova (@brainpicker) April 1, 2017

Movements require leaders. Gilbert Baker was one of them. Thank you for the color you added to the #LGBTQ community. #RIPGilbert pic.twitter.com/s9tOPtuJ5l — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 1, 2017

Rest in peace.

Rest in pride.

Rest in power.



Thank you Gilbert Baker for creating a symbol of diversity, visibility, resilience & hope 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/l3IO4HynzK — Adam Bouska (@bouska) March 31, 2017

Saddened by the loss of Gilbert Baker. As designer of the Pride Flag he created a lasting symbol of diversity & inclusion for all. #LGBTQ2 pic.twitter.com/2IbUKj7gNJ — Randy Boissonnault (@R_Boissonnault) March 31, 2017

Gilbert Baker, an Army vet who designed the Rainbow Flag in San Francisco, has died https://t.co/I735cqU44Q pic.twitter.com/17nji3CAva — Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) March 31, 2017

Gilbert Baker, creator of the rainbow flag, died. In 2012, I explained how the rainbow became a symbol of gay pride: https://t.co/QVyUVB3TOk pic.twitter.com/6zbk0FZh7n — Forrest Wickman (@ForrestW) March 31, 2017

Raise your rainbow flags high today in honor of its creator, Gilbert Baker #RIP pic.twitter.com/20IDvKKajL — Dana Piccoli (@DanaPiccoli) March 31, 2017

The original Pride flag, 1978 by Gilbert Baker. Gone too soon, but never forgotten. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/zcAE83l7Bt — Dr. Kristopher Wells (@KristopherWells) March 31, 2017

Gilbert Baker, creator of LGBT pride flag who just died, gave this hand-sewn flag to Obama. It was on display last June at the White House. pic.twitter.com/zqTSfkKXV6 — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) March 31, 2017

