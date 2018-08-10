A girl accidentally came out to her family and totally burned her homophobic grandma.

An Imgur user posted this shot from a girl's tumblr page, in which she describes accidentally coming out in front of her entire family. Her entire family includes a homophobic grandmama, which might explain why this whole text is in shouty caps. Emotions were running high.
After the pic went viral, Katie, the 16-year-old who experienced this happy event, laid out the whole story:
the door was shut before i realized what i had said, and then i ran into the bathroom, where i sent that text.
while i was hiding in the bathroom, my cousin knocked on the door, "you can come out now" she said, followed by "well i guess you already did that, but"
anyway, we took refuge in her room
apparently, after i left the room my grandmother turned to my mom and said something to the extent of "how could you let your daughter become a queer"
my mother, aunt, and uncle all went off at her for that one, there was quite a bit of yelling
after a while, my mother came upstairs and told me that she supported me no matter what, and then we left without talking to my grandmother.
the next morning, she called to apologize for her actions. i have no idea how sincere this apology was because my mother was the one on the phone with her, but i am still invited to christmas.
What a kickoff to the fall holiday season. May yours be full of unexpected truth bombs and hearts opening in acceptance.