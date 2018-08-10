A girl accidentally came out to her family and totally burned her homophobic grandma.

An Imgur user posted this shot from a girl's tumblr page, in which she describes accidentally coming out in front of her entire family. Her entire family includes a homophobic grandmama, which might explain why this whole text is in shouty caps. Emotions were running high.

After the pic went viral, Katie, the 16-year-old who experienced this happy event, laid out the whole story:

the door was shut before i realized what i had said, and then i ran into the bathroom, where i sent that text.



while i was hiding in the bathroom, my cousin knocked on the door, "you can come out now" she said, followed by "well i guess you already did that, but"



anyway, we took refuge in her room