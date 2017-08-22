Advertising

Alex Andreou is a writer, actor and aspiring owner of a rescue cat.

We've never met IRL but judging from his online presence, he seems like the kind of person who would give a cat a loving home.

But when Andreou recently drove two hours to adopt a cat that "desperately needed rehoming," he says he was turned down by the cat's caregiver "for being gay." How does that affect his ability to care for a cat?? Great question: it doesn't! It's called bigotry and sadly it's thriving in 2017.

Advertising

Here's the convo that went down between Andreou and this "religious" cat owner who "strongly disagrees" with his gay "lifestyle."

Yes, because turning down a kind stranger who wants to ADOPT A CAT who needs a home is what Jesus would have done??

The infuriating convo continues:

Advertising

Andreou shared the whole heartbreaking saga on Twitter, where it's going viral:

So, I just travelled two hours to adopt a cat that desperately needed rehoming and was turned down for being gay. WTF IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE. pic.twitter.com/XDwYELdkn7 — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 22, 2017

"So, I just travelled two hours to adopt a cat that desperately needed rehoming and was turned down for being gay," he wrote. "WTF IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE."

He also followed up with this heartbreaking tweet: So now I'm on the bus and I'm sobbing and people are staring at me because the truth is it hurts as much as when I was 8 years old. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 22, 2017 ALEX, WE WANT TO HUG YOU. Twitter clearly felt the same, and quickly rallied around to offer support: This would be hilarious if it wasn't so appalling.



Did she seem crazy in person as well as by text?! — Nick Simpson (@iamnicksimpson) August 22, 2017 I am so sorry to hear about this my dear chap. But thanks for sharing - it's an absolute eye-opener. Hope the sympathy here is some comfort — Jim Jamese (@kemptownbod) August 22, 2017 Many raged against the cat-owning homophobe: IT'S NOT A LIFESTYLE CHOICE. WORSHIPPING AN IMAGINARY MAN IN THE SKY IS A LIFESTYLE CHOICE. 😡😡😡😡😡FFS.

Hope you're ok mate. Much love. 😘 — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) August 22, 2017 And others jumped in to offer to collect the cat on his behalf: I know it's not the point- I'll happily pick up the cat for you if it'd make you feel any better? Work out a way to get her back as well :) — Joe Dobbs (@DrDobbsLUFC) August 22, 2017 Oh God please someone get the cat and then give it to Alex instead. Please. And then tell her. — Stephanie Cox (@cox_stephanie) August 22, 2017 Everyone really, really wants to help. As soon as Alex gives the go; I'll make plans tomorrow to drive to wherever it may be to save his cat from the self proclaimed Virgin Mary — Joe Dobbs (@DrDobbsLUFC) August 22, 2017 Looks like love has trumped hate yet again! Because the story has a happy ending. Andreou recently posted this update: UPDATE: An Amazing friend who lives locally to that evil cow, is picking up the cats for me on Thursday. I am so happy. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 22, 2017 And there's more: I may then have to festoon the cats in Rainbow Flags and send her photos. Is there a co that makes pink litter? Pride cat bowls? I NEED GEAR — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 22, 2017 If you have pink sparkly or rainbow cat gear, please get in touch with him ASAP. As they always say, it takes a village to shut down a homophobe.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.