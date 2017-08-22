Alex Andreou is a writer, actor and aspiring owner of a rescue cat.
We've never met IRL but judging from his online presence, he seems like the kind of person who would give a cat a loving home.
But when Andreou recently drove two hours to adopt a cat that "desperately needed rehoming," he says he was turned down by the cat's caregiver "for being gay." How does that affect his ability to care for a cat?? Great question: it doesn't! It's called bigotry and sadly it's thriving in 2017.
Here's the convo that went down between Andreou and this "religious" cat owner who "strongly disagrees" with his gay "lifestyle."
Yes, because turning down a kind stranger who wants to ADOPT A CAT who needs a home is what Jesus would have done??
The infuriating convo continues:
Andreou shared the whole heartbreaking saga on Twitter, where it's going viral:
"So, I just travelled two hours to adopt a cat that desperately needed rehoming and was turned down for being gay," he wrote. "WTF IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE."
He also followed up with this heartbreaking tweet:
ALEX, WE WANT TO HUG YOU. Twitter clearly felt the same, and quickly rallied around to offer support:
Many raged against the cat-owning homophobe:
And others jumped in to offer to collect the cat on his behalf:
Everyone really, really wants to help.
Looks like love has trumped hate yet again! Because the story has a happy ending. Andreou recently posted this update:
And there's more:
If you have pink sparkly or rainbow cat gear, please get in touch with him ASAP. As they always say, it takes a village to shut down a homophobe.