James Woods is a 70-year-old man. Earlier this week, he decided that it was a really swell idea to make fun of a 10-year-old child on Twitter, where he has over 719,000 followers.



The actor, who has slowly been morphing into his character from Ghosts of Mississippi lo the past several years (so method!), suggested that if the child's parents didn't force him to conform to traditional male stereotypes, that the child would grow up to be Buffalo Bill.



Because, after all, serial killers are known to generally have incredibly supportive and loving parents.

This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you've done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage pic.twitter.com/1k3ITApFsF — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 10, 2017

Charming! What a swell guy!



The picture was taken from a blog post in which mother Lori Duron wrote about what a great time her gender-nonconforming son had at Pride this year, and how nice it was for him to be accepted and welcomed by people who are a lot nicer and kinder than James Woods.

Neil Patrick Harris, who actually knows the family in the picture, fired back at Woods for his "utterly ignorant and classless" tweet.

Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I'm friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/ZrbtZH49sp — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) July 11, 2017

Thank you @ActuallyNPH for taking a stand against this vulgar & hateful statement. All children should be accepted & loved for who they are. — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) July 12, 2017

Good for Neil Patrick Harris!

Woods later tried to legitimize the fact that he was a 70-year-old man picking on a 10-year-old boy by explaining that he has gay friends...

For the record I have supported human rights of all stripes and persuasions, colors, creeds, choices and preferences my entire life. Period. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 12, 2017

And that he was merely thinking of the boys welfare, because allowing him to be himself means that people will make fun of him. You know, like actor James Woods.

Some children can be ruthlessly cruel to children who are simply different in any way. I humbly suggest making your child a target is unwise — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 12, 2017

"Some grown-ass men can be ruthlessly cruel to children who are simply different in any way" -- there! I fixed it for you! You are welcome, Mr. Woods.

