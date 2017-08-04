Advertising

At just 16-years-old, Jazz Jennings has accomplished more than plenty of adults. The transgender teen is known for being a passionate LGBTQ rights advocate, for earning countless awards for her activism, for writing a children's book called I Am Jazz, and for starring in the TLC reality show about her life, also titled I Am Jazz.

Derick Dillard, whose greatest accomplishment is was marrying Jill Duggar Dillard, whose greatest accomplishment is being one of 19 children, seems to think his opinions on Jennings' identity matter. Dillard has gained a little over 100,000 Twitter followers due to his appearances on the reality shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On (the former's spin-off, which was created following Josh Duggar's molestation scandal), and this week, he decided to drop a dose of transphobia on his "fans."

What an oxymoron... a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

In his post, Derick Dillard quoted a tweet from TLC Network (where both Counting On and I Am Jazz air) promoting I Am Jazz. In the tweet, he claimed that being transgender is a "non-reality" and a "myth," and that gender is not fluid but "ordained by God."

Shortly after, Dillard followed up with an equally offensive tweet, referring to Jennings with the pronoun "him."

I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here. — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

Jazz Jennings, being the classy young woman that she is, posted a powerful message on Twitter after seeing Dillard's tweets. "Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different," she wrote. Just to add to her classiness, she didn't tag Dillard in the tweet—since Jennings is a teen, she's a subtweet expert, natch.

Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different. — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) August 3, 2017

Many people responded to Derick Dillard's transphobic tweet affirmatively, with some reiterating Dillard's incorrect pronoun. Many others stepped up to defend Jazz Jennings by correcting the pronoun, expressing support for her, and calling out TLC. Jennings even retweeted some of her favorites.

@TLC ARE YOU SERIOUSLY OK WITH THIS??? YOU'RE GONNA ALLOW A GROWN MAN CHILD TO BULLY A CHILD ON YOUR WATCH??? — Simone Marie (@Suhr_Enity) August 3, 2017

Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl? — Shannon Miller (@notthegymnast) August 3, 2017

You mean her. Use the right pronoun if you have no issue — Janice Olan (@JaniceWahlberg) August 3, 2017

Using religion to justify bigotry sickens me. I love you, @JazzJennings__ ! — Whitney Way Thore (@WhitneyWay) August 4, 2017

We're so happy that @JazzJennings__ is out there telling her incredible story on @TLC. https://t.co/RHzY0gwGut — GLAAD (@glaad) August 3, 2017

TLC did not immediately respond to Someecards' request for comment. However, the network told Refinery29: "Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC."

