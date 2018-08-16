Lesbian 'forcibly removed' by cops from women's bathroom for looking 'too masculine.'

Since the passage of anti-LGBT "bathroom laws" in North Carolina, Houston, and other areas of the country, many people have wondered "but how would you actually enforce that? What would it even look like?" Well, now everyone knows, thanks to this video obtained by blogger Tamara McDaniel. It looks like male police officers entering the ladies' room to demand identification from a woman wearing jeans, a baggy shirt, and a baseball cap.

When she doesn't have ID (which is, y'know, completely legal), they throw her out of the bathroom despite her friends all loudly yelling that she's a woman. They also insist on calling her "sir," which just seems like deliberate dickishness. This is the part of the paragraph where normally I'd lighten the mood, but, yeah:

Lesbian Forcibly Removed From Women's Bathroom Lesbian harassed and forced to leave a public restroom because the police insist she's a man. Is this what "Make America Great Again" means? This makes me very sad and I want no part of this irrational fear. I mean, you can't think of a 1000 ways these laws will be used as an excuse to harass, humiliate, and arrest people? SMDH Posted by Tamara McDaniel on Tuesday, April 19, 2016

This isn't just concerning to people who dress in a "butch" or "femme" manner. If we've already reached this point, who's to say who else might be deemed suspect. As McDaniel wrote under the video she posted:

As a guy who's 5'7" in sneakers and possessed of (dare I say) angelic features, I couldn't agree more. Remember, people: if you don't look exactly like what cops think a man or woman should look like, bring your papers before going to the bathroom in the United States of America.