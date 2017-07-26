Advertising

Actor/person-who-is-cooler-than-us Kristen Stewart is currently dating Australian model Stella Maxwell—who, FUN FACT, happens to be Miley Cyrus' ex! The duo were in Winnipeg, Canada over the weekend where Stewart is filming a movie, when they decided to crash the wedding of two women they'd never met, the CBC reports.

Because when you're famous, you can just show up to a wedding you weren't invited to and everyone's like: "WOW! THANKS FOR COMING! HAVE SOME CAKE!" That does seem like fun.

According to CBC, the couple, named Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings, had just gotten hitched and were celebrating with guests at Pizzeria Gusto, when the owner approached them. Kirsten (Jennings) told CBC:

The owner came up to me, and he said, "Hey, is it OK if Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella [Maxwell] come and have a few drinks with you guys?" I was like, "Yeah, totally! Yeah, no problem. Um, who is that?"

Kayleigh, who is from Oklahoma, said they decided to treat the stars as "random guests" and welcome them with "southern hospitality."

"We got to be formally introduced before they came in and partied with us. We got a chance to shake her hand and shake Stella's hand," she told the CBC. "I actually wasn't as star-struck as I thought I would be."

According to Kirsten, Kristen and Stella stayed from 10 pm until 1 am and drank, danced and even requested songs. She recalls:

They looked just like two normal girls. They look a little Hollywood, but if we didn't know who they were, I don't know if I would have known. We said "Hey, you know. Come on and meet your guests and, you know, don't segregate yourselves. Come and party."

According to Kirsten, "only a few people" at the wedding party were star-struck. Though she admitted her Aunt Linda was "extremely excited." Oh Aunt Linda, I totally get it! I would've freaked out, too.

Also "extremely excited" was the wedding DJ, Karli Colpitts, who posted an Instagram story that shows Stewart and Maxwell "mingling" with guests at the reception.

Dj'ed the MOST fun wedding for these incredible woman last night and had an unplanned guest show up to dance with us at the end of the night! Apparently Kristen Stewart loves Beastie boys ! #djkchedda #kirandkay A post shared by Karli Elizabeth Colpitts (@colpitts) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

"DJ'ed the MOST fun wedding for these incredible woman last night and had an unplanned guest show up to dance with us at the end of the night!" she wrote. "Apparently, Kristen Stewart loves Beastie Boys!"

Stars: JUST like us! Except when we crash strangers' weddings, everyone's like: "no, you can't have any cake. Also, please leave."

