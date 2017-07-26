Advertising

Early this morning, Donald Trump issued a proclamation on Twitter announcing that transgender people will no longer be allowed to serve in our armed forces. This, surely, came as a shock and a disappointment to the thousands of transgender individuals currently serving in the military, as well as everyone else in the country who is not a weird bigot.



Kristin Beck, a retired Navy SEAL Team 6 veteran and transgender woman, has a bone to pick with President Magic Bone Spurs over this new policy.



"Let's meet face to face and you tell me I'm not worthy," Beck told Business Insider. "Transgender doesn't matter. Do your service."

Given the fact that Trump faked bone spurs in order to get out of serving in Vietnam, and didn't even have the chutzpah to announce this major change in a press conference rather than in his Twitter Safe Space, it's a safe bet that he is probably not going to be taking Beck up on her offer any time soon.

In his series of tweets, President Magic Bone Spurs tried to play things off as if this were mostly an issue of cost -- that the army simply could not foot the bill for the medical services needed by many transgender troops. Beck had an answer for that, as well:

But "the money is negligible," Beck said. "You're talking about .000001% of the military budget. "They care more about the airplane or the tank than they care about people," Beck said. "They don't care about people. They don't care about human beings."

Nope! They sure don't! But this is not about money. Right now the military doesn't even pay for gender corrective surgery -- which is a thing that has been at issue for a while now. This is about finding a way to appease the Christian Right while still maintaining some amount of plausible deniability that this was not their motivation in the first place. Which, yeah, it is.



Beck also noted that any issues that would arise from a trans person serving would be the fault of leadership, not of that person:

"A very professional unit with great leadership wouldn't have a problem," Beck said. "I can have a Muslim serving right beside Jerry Falwell, and we're not going to have a problem. It's a leadership issue, not a transgender issue."

Ah yes, a leadership issue. Like so many other things in this presidency.

One would have to assume -- despite Trump's assertions that he knows more than the Generals -- that Kristin Beck might know a little bit more about military service than he does? Just like, a little bit -- considering that she actually earned her own Purple Heart, unlike some people we could name.



If you'd like to learn more about Kristin Beck, check out the documentary Lady Valor: The Kristin Beck Story.

