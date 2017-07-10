Advertising

Workplace discrimination can be easy to see, but difficult to prove. An employer can create "rules" that just so happen to discriminate against part of the staff, like no dyed hair, or force people to wear uniforms that make them uncomfortable. But when an employer violates their own stated rules to target a specific employee, that's when allegations can break out.

One man posted anonymously on the Facebook page Spotted Portsmouth to share his story of being told he was no longer allowed to wear makeup to work. As Yahoo reports, he has worn makeup to work for almost a year with no negative feedback. But now that new management has come in, he's been asked to "tone down" his look — while women are still allowed to wear makeup.

“I’ve been working here for about 8/9months and I’ve never been reprimanded on my make-up before,” he wrote. “Actually quite the opposite… some mangers have supported me and complimented my make-up. However recently we’ve had to go under new management. Earlier on in the week I came to work as my fabulous self and was told to take off my make-up. I was quite shocked… After I refused, I’m getting told to tone it down?”

“I felt this was discriminatory?" he asked.

"Obviously I'm not going to take off my make-up when all my other (female) colleagues are able to come to work as their fabulous selves," he wrote.

Hundreds of commenters are weighing in, largely with support for the man's choice to present himself however he chooses. "Love the skin you're in and don't change who you are. They would have interviewed and hired you looking the same, so why the sudden change?! It's discrimination. It's sexist. And it's just ridiculous," wrote one supporter. "You look great they should not be telling you to stop it very well applied and smart not over done," another agreed."

Not only is this man's makeup well within his rights — he looks damn good in it. Let's hope his employers get the message.

