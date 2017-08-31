After Donald Trump made the jump from reality TV star to leader of the free world, YouTube comedian Elijah Daniel was inspired to run for office himself.
Besides being known for his YouTube channel with friend and fellow comedian Christine Sydelko, Daniel made a name for himself for penning a (deeply disturbing) gay Trump-themed erotic novel, Trump Temptation: The Billionaire & The Bellboy. But it would seem that Daniel officially has made the jump to politics, and on Wednesday announced that he is officially the mayor of Hell, Michigan—an unincorporated community of 72 people.
Daniel was able to become mayor through this is part of Hell's "mayor for a day" program. Essentially anyone can do it if you are willing to pony up $100. Honestly, seems worth it to me.
But here is where things get crazy.
As his first act as Mayor, Daniel decided to ban heterosexual people from entering the town. Daniel told The Huffington Post that it was President Trump who inspired him to ban straight people: "My ban is a copy-and-paste of Trump’s Muslim ban, but with heterosexuals instead," adding that he planned to establish "new vetting measures to keep radical heterosexuals out of our town."
But Elijah Daniel is far from a bigot. The mayor graciously offered local heterosexuals a chance to stay in Hell for the low price of $84,000, and they would earn back that money if they abstain from straight sex for a year.
Additionally, Daniel offered "reparative therapy" to help people come to terms with their "gay side." If local heterosexuals did not comply with these rules and refused to leave, they would be forced to wear a "scarlet H and cargo shorts" and be straight-shamed in the town square every morning.
Shortly after that, Elijah Daniel was impeached.
But he wasn't mad about it.
Though the attacks from the FAKE NEWS were relentless:
Elijah Daniel was only going to be in office for a day, so his mayorship ending a few hours early wasn't too heartbreaking.
What is important is in his short time in office, he made a big difference: