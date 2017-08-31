Advertising

After Donald Trump made the jump from reality TV star to leader of the free world, YouTube comedian Elijah Daniel was inspired to run for office himself.

Besides being known for his YouTube channel with friend and fellow comedian Christine Sydelko, Daniel made a name for himself for penning a (deeply disturbing) gay Trump-themed erotic novel, Trump Temptation: The Billionaire & The Bellboy. But it would seem that Daniel officially has made the jump to politics, and on Wednesday announced that he is officially the mayor of Hell, Michigan—an unincorporated community of 72 people.

Daniel was able to become mayor through this is part of Hell's "mayor for a day" program. Essentially anyone can do it if you are willing to pony up $100. Honestly, seems worth it to me.

giphy

But here is where things get crazy.

As his first act as Mayor, Daniel decided to ban heterosexual people from entering the town. Daniel told The Huffington Post that it was President Trump who inspired him to ban straight people: "My ban is a copy-and-paste of Trump’s Muslim ban, but with heterosexuals instead," adding that he planned to establish "new vetting measures to keep radical heterosexuals out of our town."

As acting mayor of Hell, Michigan I hearby ban all heterosexuals from entering our town. pic.twitter.com/uDuGWFATmS — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

But Elijah Daniel is far from a bigot. The mayor graciously offered local heterosexuals a chance to stay in Hell for the low price of $84,000, and they would earn back that money if they abstain from straight sex for a year.

I love straights, but my #1 priority is the safety of my town. Until the heterosexual threat has been reviewed we cannot allow them to enter — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

Additionally, Daniel offered "reparative therapy" to help people come to terms with their "gay side." If local heterosexuals did not comply with these rules and refused to leave, they would be forced to wear a "scarlet H and cargo shorts" and be straight-shamed in the town square every morning.

yes I am the first u.s mayor to ban heterosexuality but i hope my act of bravery will inspire fellow politicians to ban straights as well — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

i don't care if ur straight i just don't want u doing it in front of my kids — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 31, 2017

Make Hell Gay Again — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

Shortly after that, Elijah Daniel was impeached.

Although I enjoyed my time as mayor, I've been informed that I've been impeached as mayor of Hell. This will not effect my presidential run. — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

But he wasn't mad about it.

Being impeached was fun @realDonaldTrump, you should try it. — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

Though the attacks from the FAKE NEWS were relentless:

it seems i am being labeled a heterophobe by the MAINSTREAM MEDIA & i would just like to confirm that yes i am terrified of straight people — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

Elijah Daniel was only going to be in office for a day, so his mayorship ending a few hours early wasn't too heartbreaking.

i think it ended just fine, bbc https://t.co/YeFMIufOwS — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 31, 2017

What is important is in his short time in office, he made a big difference:

I can't believe @elijahdaniel made history by being the first person ever to oppress heterosexuals — Trev (@thegayestokie) August 31, 2017

