Model Ines Rau breaks ground as Playboy's first transgender Playmate and the photos are fierce.

64 years after Hugh Hefner founded Playboy, the magazine is featuring its first transgender Playmate, model Ines Rau. Playboy dubs a new Playmate every month, and each Playmate traditionally poses nude or partially nude for the magazine's centerfold.

Playboy announced the news on its website this week, along with a profile of Rau, 26, who is originally from Paris, France.

"Being a woman is just being a woman." Meet November 2017 Playmate Ines Rau, the first transgender Playmate. https://t.co/w28vfilSP9 pic.twitter.com/iVAqOgB0TK — Playboy (@Playboy) October 18, 2017

The model appeared in Playboy once before, in 2014, and she has also posed with Tyson Beckford and in Vogue Italia. Here she is posing for the 2014 issue, which she says was how she celebrated her coming out.

US PLAYBOY MAY 2014 BY RYAN MAC GINLEY FOREVER GRATEFUL. #HUGHHEFNER #LEGEND #AVANDGARDE #PLAYBOY A post shared by INES RAU (@supa_ines) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

In an interview with the magazine, Rau expressed how grateful she is to be the November 2017 Playmate. “When I was doing this shoot, I was thinking of all those hard days in my childhood,” she said, referring to her impoverished childhood. “And now everything happening gives me so much joy and happiness. I thought, Am I really going to be a Playmate—me? It’s the most beautiful compliment I’ve ever received. It’s like getting a giant bouquet of roses.”