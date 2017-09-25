Meet Mason Brian Barclay, a teen and self-described "very homosexual male." He recently wanted to attend a sleepover at his "new bestfriend" Houston's house, because teens are gonna teen. But he's a boy, and everyone knows boys aren't allowed to attend girls' sleepovers, because of cooties/patriarchal norms.
So he behaved more maturely than most adults, and crafted a long text message to Houston's mom, Mrs. Shelton, in which he politely asked for permission to attend Houston's sleepover.
"I think the common meaning behind only allowing the same sex to share sleepovers is due to the typical interest in the opposite sex, when, in this case, I do not like the opposite sex," he explained in the text.
Mrs. Sheltons's response was so good that Mason tweeted it out and it went viral:
"Hmm. Well my husband is hot. Should I worry?" she responded.
Evidently Mason found Mrs. Shelton's text hilarious. So does Twitter.
Now everyone is in love with Houston's mom.
Everyone, except Houston.
And others are just wondering if the sleepover is on, or not??
Sure looks like it:
Others need to know if Houston's dad lives up to the hype:
We can't confirm. But STAY tuned for updates.
And apparently Houston's mom, Brandi, is enjoying the attention. Maybe too much?
But she's earned it. Not just for her hilarious text, but for agreeing to host a teen sleepover at her house. We all know how those go.