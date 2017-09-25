Advertising

Meet Mason Brian Barclay, a teen and self-described "very homosexual male." He recently wanted to attend a sleepover at his "new bestfriend" Houston's house, because teens are gonna teen. But he's a boy, and everyone knows boys aren't allowed to attend girls' sleepovers, because of cooties/patriarchal norms.

She hates this picture but idc. I'm in love with your soul. You pretty cute too. pic.twitter.com/YVL0GzrlcR — that is MAY (@maymaybarclay) July 19, 2017

So he behaved more maturely than most adults, and crafted a long text message to Houston's mom, Mrs. Shelton, in which he politely asked for permission to attend Houston's sleepover.

"I think the common meaning behind only allowing the same sex to share sleepovers is due to the typical interest in the opposite sex, when, in this case, I do not like the opposite sex," he explained in the text.

Mrs. Sheltons's response was so good that Mason tweeted it out and it went viral:

I TEXTED HOUSTONS MOM TO ASK IF I CAN STAY THE NIGHT FRIDAY HAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/Ovr74V869W — that is MAY (@maymaybarclay) September 18, 2017

"Hmm. Well my husband is hot. Should I worry?" she responded.

Evidently Mason found Mrs. Shelton's text hilarious. So does Twitter.

Hahahahahahaha I don’t know what exactly is going on here but I’m lol’ing — Trever (@itstreverr) September 19, 2017

That took guts, and this mom acknowledged it *fabulously*! I wish you a fun night with your friends! Stay away from Houston's dad, now. 🤣💖 — Julie Martineau (@JulieBonjour) September 22, 2017

Literally just choked on my coffee from laughing about this. Best mom response ever — Pete (@Vasquez41Pedro) September 21, 2017

Now everyone is in love with Houston's mom.

I think I'm in love with her mom — Abbey ♡ (@elizabeth_abbey) September 19, 2017

Everyone, except Houston.

i'm over her — Houston (@hewalreadyknow) September 18, 2017

And others are just wondering if the sleepover is on, or not??

Wait. Did we ever learn the answer??? Lol — Zachary Zane (@ZacharyZane_) September 20, 2017

What was the answer I’m invested now — Trever (@itstreverr) September 20, 2017

Sure looks like it:

We will see Friday😂 — that is MAY (@maymaybarclay) September 20, 2017

Others need to know if Houston's dad lives up to the hype:

Wait, so how hot is her dad? — Milton Knowles (@TheGreatMiltini) September 21, 2017

More importantly did you meet the dad? — Brock McGillis (@brock_mcgillis) September 20, 2017

We can't confirm. But STAY tuned for updates.

And apparently Houston's mom, Brandi, is enjoying the attention. Maybe too much?

can @maymaybarclay delete the tweet now it's getting to Brandi's head pic.twitter.com/JMJTfqzQ6V — Houston (@hewalreadyknow) September 23, 2017

But she's earned it. Not just for her hilarious text, but for agreeing to host a teen sleepover at her house. We all know how those go.

