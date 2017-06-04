NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest healthcare delivery system, have rolled out a great new slogan on the occasion of Pride Month. In support of the LGBTQ community, they are proudly declaring, "We are an ally."
The whole idea is to "empower LGBTQ New Yorkers to live the healthiest life possible" while continuing to strongly affirm their equality as well as civil and visitation rights in the hospital system. That's really heartening, but we wonder if they could have spent a little more time on some of their graphic design...
Oh. Oh, no.
Well, at least those shirts will be a big hit at any Pride Parade. Just own it!