Advertising

NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest healthcare delivery system, have rolled out a great new slogan on the occasion of Pride Month. In support of the LGBTQ community, they are proudly declaring, "We are an ally."

“WE ARE AN ALLY” – the new #LGBTQ campaign rolling out across our #health system https://t.co/9LFo7kThBO — NYC Health+Hospitals (@NYCHealthSystem) April 1, 2016

The whole idea is to "empower LGBTQ New Yorkers to live the healthiest life possible" while continuing to strongly affirm their equality as well as civil and visitation rights in the hospital system. That's really heartening, but we wonder if they could have spent a little more time on some of their graphic design...

Advertising

Oh. Oh, no.

how did no one notice this? — Lil B(olshevik) (@bmichael9x) June 4, 2017

The best kind of allies — DielectricMaterialis (@your_joeliness) June 4, 2017

Advertising

Finally, a movement I can get behind. — Gaseous Clay (@inevitablybored) June 4, 2017

if they'd used correct English, it would have said "We are allies". I guess I just prefer things to be more organized than this. — chris matthews (@matthewscd) June 4, 2017

Well, that's unfortunate graphic design. — Amy D (@amydipa) June 4, 2017

Advertising

Well, at least those shirts will be a big hit at any Pride Parade. Just own it!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.