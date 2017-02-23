College student Elise is learning about sex research in class, and her professor sent a message out to a certain often-discussed population in the class to get them thinking about their lives and their choices: heterosexuals.
Flipping the script on homophobia, Elise called on the heterosexuals in the class to look deep within themselves and think
- What do you think caused your heterosexuality?
- When did you decide that you were a heterosexual?
- Is it possible that heterosexuality is just a phase that you may grow out of?
- Why do you insist on flaunting your heterosexuality? Why can't you just be what you are and keep quiet about it?
- Why do you heterosexuals feel compelled to seduce others into your lifestyle?
- Have you considered therapy to change your heterosexual tendencies?
Many bigots, contrary to the lyrics of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way," ask gay people these questions to try and shame them when, um, it's not how sexuality works.
Some tweeters don't get what the professor is going for, so Elise explicitly explained in the nicest possible terms.
The tweet went super viral, and people want to enroll in the class, too.
Now that's a good, practical education.