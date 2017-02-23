Advertising

College student Elise is learning about sex research in class, and her professor sent a message out to a certain often-discussed population in the class to get them thinking about their lives and their choices: heterosexuals.

my professor isn't taking anyone's shit pic.twitter.com/SQrFbjUiz1 — elise (@sincerelyelise) February 21, 2017

Flipping the script on homophobia, Elise called on the heterosexuals in the class to look deep within themselves and think

What do you think caused your heterosexuality?

When did you decide that you were a heterosexual?

Is it possible that heterosexuality is just a phase that you may grow out of?

Why do you insist on flaunting your heterosexuality? Why can't you just be what you are and keep quiet about it?

Why do you heterosexuals feel compelled to seduce others into your lifestyle?

Have you considered therapy to change your heterosexual tendencies?

Many bigots, contrary to the lyrics of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way," ask gay people these questions to try and shame them when, um, it's not how sexuality works.

Some tweeters don't get what the professor is going for, so Elise explicitly explained in the nicest possible terms.

@coupdebanks this shouldn't be allowed — Samuel Alden (@SamuelAlden) February 22, 2017

@SamuelAlden @coupdebanks 1. it's a joke and 2. gay people are asked these questions all the time — elise (@sincerelyelise) February 22, 2017

The tweet went super viral, and people want to enroll in the class, too.

I don't know your professor but I like them already. — Wily383 (@Wily383) February 22, 2017

https://twitter.com/ukexpat19/status/834660432157700096

That certainly can give one some perspective! — Pam Robinson (@PamelamarobiPam) February 23, 2017

ME AS A PROFESSOR — Yaoi FanCreature 💛 (@WellShitImUgly) February 23, 2017

your professor needs a raise 👏👏 — Woke EmJay™ (@KakisBananas) February 22, 2017

Now that's a good, practical education.

