Advertising

This is Jennifer, a banker from Taiwan, and her partner, Sam. They recently got hitched after 11 years together. Finally!

Such an adorable couple we'll forgive the product placement. YouTube

Sadly, Jennifer's homophobic parents do not support her relationship. "My parents are strongly against it," she says in a video produced by HSBC. "Whenever my father sees Sam, he will push her out and tell her to get lost."

Advertising

She said another one of her biggest fears about making her relationship public was that it would affect her job at HSBC. "I was concerned that it would stop clients banking with [us]," she said. "So I considered it very carefully."

But Jennifer's coming-out seems to have had the opposite effect. Her colleagues came out in full support of her relationship and many of them attended her wedding.

However, her parents refused to attend the wedding. So Jennifer's boss, HSBC CEO John Li, walked her down the aisle instead.

The happy couple and their "dads" YouTube

Advertising

"CEO John was willing to walk me down the aisle, [he even] told us not to be nervous and to walk slowly," she said.

You can watch the whole video here. It's a tear jerker.

The wedding was ceremonial, since same-sex marriages have not been legalized in Taiwan. But Jennifer hopes that being open about their relationship will inspire others. "This wedding is really for the LGBTQ community," she aid. "We hope our actions will encourage people and create respect among different communities."

Advertising

LOVE WINS.

Also, if this was all a marketing ploy, it's working. I don't know about you, but I'm putting all my money in HSBC now. All $48 of it.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.