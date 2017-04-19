Advertising

Choosing which bathroom to use seems simple enough: use whichever bathroom corresponds with your gender and/or whichever bathroom you want. But unfortunately, some people (ahem, GOP) have opinions about which bathrooms transgender people are allowed to use, creating a fierce political debate and a nightmare for trans people (especially trans kids).

Gender neutral bathrooms seem like a quick solution to the problem. More and more institutions—especially colleges and universities—are beginning to have them.

Advertising

But what really happens when people of all genders converge in the SAME bathroom? Well, a 19-year-old student named "Juju" recently found herself in this exact scenario and documented it in a series of photos. Please keep in mind, these photos are extremely NOT graphic and NOT shocking and are VERY Safe for Work.

The photo series begins innocently enough, with a classic bathroom selfie.

Nothing to see here. Just a girl alone in a bathroom. But you'll notice something different in photo #2.

Advertising

That's right, a second person has entered the bathroom. Wearing an adorable red jumpsuit no less. But wait, it gets even crazier!

It looks like a third person has entered the picture. There are now THREE PEOPLE IN THIS BATHROOM. And we're not even done yet!!! Are you ready?

Advertising

Wow, just, WOW. Five friends hanging out, looking fly and otherwise minding their own business in a bathroom???? Not in MY America!

Juju, whose full name is Julissa Emille, shared the photos on Twitter last Wednesday this explanation:

A gender neutral bathroom but every time I take a picture more queer people get in the photo pic.twitter.com/H3z9hi5ZGN — ♡ JUJU ♡ (@QueenIdle) April 13, 2017

"A gender neutral bathroom but every time I take a picture more queer people get in the photo," she wrote. Since tweeting the pics a week ago, they have shared over 22 thousand times.

Advertising

Emile, who studies at Wheelock College in Boston, was visiting the University of Illinois at Chicago for a poetry slam competition with her friends last week when they ended up, one by one, in this bathroom, Buzzfeed reports. According to Emile, everyone in the photos does identify as queer.

"Personally, I think gender-neutral bathrooms are a necessity," she told Buzzfeed. "Everyone deserves the right to exist in a public space."

She even took some follow-up photos in other gender neutral bathrooms from her travels.

Advertising

Gender neutral bathroom selfie TUFTS EDITION BECAUSE THIS TEAM IS SO BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/1AFJ5UoP8o — ♡ JUJU ♡ (@QueenIdle) April 15, 2017

Twitter is loving the photo series and offering up some pretty great responses.

This is the future communists want. — Sad Dad Ⓥ (@Mofaye_) April 13, 2017

Please, think of the children. And let them know where they can get that red jumpsuit, it is so excellent. — Street Ham (@Jomegsallan) April 13, 2017

Advertising

They got it at target — ♡ JUJU ♡ (@QueenIdle) April 13, 2017

They did well. You all look splendid. — Street Ham (@Jomegsallan) April 13, 2017

// this makes me so so happy // https://t.co/gLNdqccHA0 — Anxiety (RP) (@ThomasAnxiety) April 14, 2017

this tweet is blessed https://t.co/iTkIJ4cLo3 — sims arsonist (@lemmepetyourdog) April 13, 2017

Advertising

Well, we finally know what can happen in a gender neutral bathroom. Photo shoots.

Hide your kids. Hide your wife.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.