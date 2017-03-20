YouTube is censoring LGBTQ+ content under "Restricted Mode"—a setting aimed at filtering out offensive content. According to Teen Vogue, the filtration mechanism is supposedly meant to "use community flagging, age-restrictions, and other signals to identify and filter out potentially inappropriate content," which is why so many are wondering why videos from LGBTQ creators are being marked as "offensive" and blocked from view.
Amidst the backlash, YouTube released this statement clarifying that not all LGBTQ content is censored, but "videos that discuss more sensitive issues" might not show up under Restricted Mode.
However, many content creators aren't buying it, pointing out that everything from makeup tutorials to coming out stories have been blocked.
Tyler Oakley, one of YouTube's most popular content creators with 8 million subscribers, noted that his video "8 Black LGBTQ+ Trailblazers Who Inspire Me" was deemed inappropriate and blocked under Restricted Mode.
Other LGBTQ+ creators like Kat Blaque, Gigi Gorgeous, Hannah Hart, Eva Gutowski, and Ingrid Nilsen (to name a few stars of YouTube's vast and diverse LGBTQ community), have had huge success on YouTube, and drive millions of viewers to the website each week.
YouTube has told Vloggers and viewers that they will "look into these concerns," but have not indicated that they will be changing their system. Creators urged their fans to continue to support the work of LGBTQ+ YouTubers by subscribing and sharing their videos.