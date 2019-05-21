Alabama Public Television refuses to air episode of 'Arthur' featuring same sex marriage.

Alabama is in the news again. First they passed an extreme anti-abortion law aimed to challenge Roe vs. Wade in the supreme court. Then Hank Williams Junior offered the public $6000 to help him find is "possibly missing" grandma's shotgun. And now, according to AL.com, Alabama Public Television (APT) refused to air an episode of Arthur featuring same sex marriage.

In the episode “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” which aired nationally on May 13th, Arthur and his friends attend their teacher Mr. Ratburn’s wedding to his same sex partner. APT chose to air a re-run of Arthur that didn't feature the wedding.

Arthur/PBS

In 2005 APT also chose not to run an episode of Arthur where Buster Baxter has a playdate with a girl who has two mothers.

Mike Mckenzie, director of programming at APT said in an email, “Parents have trusted Alabama Public Television for more than 50 years to provide children’s programs that entertain, educate and inspire.” “More importantly – although we strongly encourage parents to watch television with their children and talk about what they have learned afterwards – parents trust that their children can watch APT without their supervision. We also know that children who are younger than the ‘target’ audience for Arthur also watch the program.”