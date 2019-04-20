Kentucky BBQ Joint Gets Smoked Online For Selling "LGBTQ" T-Shirts.

Cultural misappropriation, freedom of speech, or both?
On Friday Fox News reported that Belles's Smoking BBQ was facing backlash over t-shirts they were selling with the letters LGBTQ, generally used as an initialism standing for "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer," which they had changed to "Liberty, Guns, Bibel, Trump and BBQ."
They offered their shirts up with this now deleted Facebook post.
Belle's Smoking BBQ owner Jamie Smith told Fox 19. “I posted the shirt for new swag and it just went out of hand and it got blowed up."
Fox 19 reported he had sold nearly a 100 shirts, and then started advertising on Facebook to sell more.
People commenting on Belle's Facebook page are divided.
The Cincinnati Food Truck Association is also reviewing the situation.
After the backlash Belle's issued a statement apologizing.
“Belle’s Smoking BBQ apologizes if we have offended any groups, organizations or individuals with our shirts. We respect all beliefs and lifestyles and want no ill will towards anyone. We know each person has their own thoughts and beliefs but we are hurt that the people who are saying, ‘stop the hate’ are the ones coming at us with the harassing messages and threatening phone calls. Again we apologize for any hurt feelings and thank our supporters who truly know us."
After issuing the apology Belle's reportedly ordered more shirts due to high demand.
