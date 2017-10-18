10 Warning Signs That You Have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

When we hear the term OCD we think of someone who is obsessed with something, such as being super tidy and neat. But, that's not always the case. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, also known as OCD, is an anxiety disorder that is categorized for people who have crazy and unusual thoughts, obsessions, and behaviors that can be extremely repetitive. Having OCD can be a serious issue and can get in the way of their daily life, activities and even communication. Some people may joke around saying that they have this disorder when really they don't and if a person who really does struggle with this disorder can take that joke seriously. Sufferers of OCD are very anxious and emotional.

So how can you tell if you have OCD or not? There really is a difference of having Obsessive Compulsive Disorder or just being someone who likes things a certain way. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder treatment may not result in a cure but it can help manage and control symptoms.

1. Frequent hand washing:

This one is by far one of the most common categories of having OCD. People who have this condition have a huge concern about germs or being dirty and that triggers the mind to instantly wash their hands MANY times throughout the day.

2. Repetitive behaviors:

Constantly checking something three, four, sometimes even more than that is another issue too. They develop a "checking ritual". Someone might check to see if the oven or stove is turned off, or making sure a door is locked even though they already checked it multiple times already. This affects more than 30% of people who have OCD. Checking something can be driven by obsessions ranging from fears to deep thoughts of irresponsibility.