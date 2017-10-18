10 Warning Signs That You Have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

When we hear the term OCD we think of someone who is obsessed with something, such as being super tidy and neat. But, that's not always the case. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, also known as OCD, is an anxiety disorder that is categorized for people who have crazy and unusual thoughts, obsessions, and behaviors that can be extremely repetitive. Having OCD can be a serious issue and can get in the way of their daily life, activities and even communication. Some people may joke around saying that they have this disorder when really they don't and if a person who really does struggle with this disorder can take that joke seriously. Sufferers of OCD are very anxious and emotional.
Photo Courtesy of knowingneurons
So how can you tell if you have OCD or not? There really is a difference of having Obsessive Compulsive Disorder or just being someone who likes things a certain way. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder treatment may not result in a cure but it can help manage and control symptoms.
1. Frequent hand washing:
This one is by far one of the most common categories of having OCD. People who have this condition have a huge concern about germs or being dirty and that triggers the mind to instantly wash their hands MANY times throughout the day.
2. Repetitive behaviors:
Constantly checking something three, four, sometimes even more than that is another issue too. They develop a "checking ritual". Someone might check to see if the oven or stove is turned off, or making sure a door is locked even though they already checked it multiple times already. This affects more than 30% of people who have OCD. Checking something can be driven by obsessions ranging from fears to deep thoughts of irresponsibility.
3. Overly cleaning:
Fearing that germs are going to harm them they will constantly clean everything. According to Health, just like hand washing, house cleaning helps them ease their minds that they are getting rid of all the germs and will spend hours making sure everything is clean and germ-free. People become obsessed and will start cleaning every single day.
4. Arranging and organizing objects:
People often sort things out and take it to a whole new level. For example such as putting things in alphabetical order or by size. Or making sure everything is perfectly straight and not off. This obsession leads to perfection and symmetry.
5. Counting:
The Active Times says that with compulsive counting, individuals follow a routine by having to count something without them even realizing it such as counting stairs, steps taken, bites chewed, you name it.
6. Dwelling on past relationships:
People who have this tendency to over think things way too much. The Active Times says that people may obsess over saying the wrong thing and wish they would have said the right thing. They might fear the worst possible scenario of something in their relationship that could go wrong and fear of being a bad person.
7. Hoarding:
photo courtesy The Boston Globe
The fear of throwing something away can be serious. A person will think that something they have cannot be thrown out because they might need it one day or that they feel they need to have it and buy it and collect many of the same things.
8. Intense stressing:
If something isn't the way it should be people or done right, this will lead to them stressing out way too much and make their anxiety levels rise.
9. Thoughts of violence:
Some might fear they will get hurt and something terrible will happen. Hence why some check to make sure their house is completely locked up. Or they might have thoughts of hurting someone else by doing something wrong.
10. Constant reassuring:
A person might ask someone multiple times if things are the way they should be because they have doubts. They need reassuring. By doing this it usually helps with their anxiety and calms them down.