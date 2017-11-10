28 times Tumblr was spot on about crying.

Nov 10, 2017@6:40 PM
Let's face it – we all cry. From babies to teenagers, to grown adults, it's no secret that every now and then we let out a few tears when we're frustrated AF with life. If you ask me, it's pretty normal and healthy to cry. But, I'm also one of those people who gets super mad at myself when I cry during inappropriate situations (like, fighting with my boyfriend when I'm trying to have the upper hand – not too easy when you cry).

1.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-03/15/11/enhanced/webdr04/enhanced-6693-1458056378-11.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

2.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-01/sub-buzz-31797-1510150572-9.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

3.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-9428-1510150020-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

4.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-9882-1510150482-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

5.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-03/14/15/enhanced/webdr08/enhanced-27321-1457985353-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

6.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-03/11/15/enhanced/webdr09/enhanced-31979-1457727206-2.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
7.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-32283-1510152683-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

8.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-03/11/15/enhanced/webdr05/enhanced-29530-1457727157-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

9.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-01/sub-buzz-31755-1510150526-2.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

10.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-31297-1510151697-10.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

11.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-03/11/15/enhanced/webdr06/enhanced-32599-1457727017-2.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
12.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-01/sub-buzz-456-1510151396-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

13.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-03/11/15/enhanced/webdr12/enhanced-12401-1457727693-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

14.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-31228-1510151508-7.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

15.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-10429-1510151757-5.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

16.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-10324-1510152037-16.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
17.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-31972-1510152063-8.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

18.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/10/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-4486-1510153861-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

19.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/10/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-14942-1510153742-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

20.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-31618-1510151632-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

21.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-32068-1510152473-2.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
22.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-11027-1510152711-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

23.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-11/8/10/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-6702-1510155784-2.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

24.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-03/14/15/enhanced/webdr13/enhanced-21154-1457985021-10.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

25.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-03/14/15/enhanced/webdr03/enhanced-29220-1457985150-10.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

26.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-03/14/15/enhanced/webdr13/enhanced-21122-1457985284-2.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
27.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-03/14/16/enhanced/webdr09/enhanced-12597-1457985706-9.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

28.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-03/14/16/enhanced/webdr13/enhanced-22213-1457985657-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
Sources: PizzaBottle
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc