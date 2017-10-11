Advertising

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, an important reminder to look out for signs of depression within yourself and among loved ones, as well as your capacity to make positive change on a local and global scale.

Over the last several weeks, Instagram and Facebook have been flooded with the hashtag #faceofdepression, with thousands of users around the world making the point that there really isn't one. There aren't necessarily visible glaring red flags or outward displays of 'sadness' when someone is suffering with this hugely untreated and undiagnosed disorder. As a matter of fact, many appear happy and even overjoyed with their lives, until the unspeakable occurs. Often, those in anguish prefer to hide their true emotions, to suffer alone so as not to 'burden' their loved ones with their grief.

A recent video posted by Chester Bennington's widow hours before his suicide is a prime example of the lengths people go to hide their pain, as well as the non-discriminatory nature of the beast. If you feel as though you may be afflicted, check yourself for these 10 concealed depression habits and don't be ashamed or afraid to seek help if you find yourself engaging in these behaviors.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 if you or someone you know needs urgent help. Call 1-800-273-8255 or go to their official website to live chat with a counselor.

What does depression look like? Let me tell you ... depression has NO face. Both of these photos are of a girl who struggles. Depression isn't always crying on the bathroom floor. It exists behind smiles and laughter. It's found at parties and graduations. It doesn't care what color you are, your age, your gender. Depression doesn't care how beautiful or successful you are. Do you ever hear people say " but they had so much going for them. They were such a happy person. They had so many friends". Because it's true. Some of the kindest people are the ones with so much pain. We need to end the stigma. Depression has many faces and we need to continue to educate and support people with mental illness. Use your voice for people who can't use theirs. Depression HAS NO FACE. #faceofdepression

This photo was taken just 7 hours before I tried to take my own life for the 3rd time. This photo was taken in the morning, we went for a walk and for some food with Eli. We laughed and enjoyed our time. That evening I took an overdose that left me in hospital for a week. . I had no idea I'd try to take my own life in the morning, I was smiling and loved the way my hair looked hence the selfie. Having BPD (undiagnosed for so long because the NHS wouldn't listen) means that my mood can switch to suicidal in seconds over the slightest trigger. . Suicidal isn't just crying, for those with a troubled life and long build ups to breaking point, it's also snap decisions made whilst your son sleeps in the same house and your loving partner kissed you goodnight hours before. . We need to learn how suicidal tendencies can present themselves beyond our ignorance to the topic. By listening and learning even the tiniest triggers/signs we can save lives. ❤️

#faceofdepression You can't tell can you? You can't tell by the look in my eyes or the sound of my voice even. You're...

Tw: talk of suicidal tendencies. . "You don't look suicidal"... I remember these words coming from the Dr's mouth right after I'd just told him that I was having thoughts of suicide. I remember in that moment my 14 year old self felt invalidation, dumb and embarrassed; something no one in that mindset should have to feel. I left feeling confused, what was I supposed to look like? A bottle of pills in one hand and a suicide note in the other? Those words nearly cost me my life, that judgment, those stupid stupid words. . I remember the night just last year that I spiralled and overdosed in my living room. I remember thinking to myself "I can't get help, I don't look suicidal, I don't fit the bill, they'll laugh at me". I remember thinking I must have looked the part, must have been wearing the suicidal costume properly when I woke up in Resus as all around me were concerned, worried and sad faces. By then this could have been too late, i might not have been there to see those sad faces if my partner hadn't of saved my life. . This, this is the danger of thinking mental health has a 'face',a 'look'. This is how stigma, ignorance and judgement towards mental health/suicide affects those who are poorly. . In both these photos i'm suicidal, perhaps not in the same way but on both of these days I had suicidal thoughts racing around. . Stop the judgment. Stop the stigma.

"This is depression in our home. I tried to hang myself in my attic when the board broke and I broke thru the ceiling alerting my family. I fight every day. My husband tries his best but can't break through. I don't understand it. I don't know why I can't get rid of it. I have a wonderful family. I feel selfish, lost, sick and angry at myself. My brain has always been a little scrambled and I've fought just to make it thru school, I can't keep a job. I can't stay in task long enough or I take too long. I leave before I get fired. It's hard to feel worthless and I hate feeling like a burden to my family. I have so much pain inside. I'm in therapy I have meds. All I know is even though I feel like suicide would make life easier for my family, I also feel like if I could just get my head fixed and could be someone worthy, I really would like to stay around. I have been trying for so long I don't know if it's gonna happen for me. Today I am here. We will see how tomorrow goes tomorrow. I take it day for day and some times hour by hour. Sometimes i think If I can get through one more hour I'll go to bed and I'll sleep til tomorrow and see how it goes. Today has been ok. I'm trying to find something good today to give hope for tomorrow. Today I try."

"This is my son , right before going to his computer to look up how to properly hang himself. Two days later he followed through. #suicideawarenessGavin 2000-2017

Depression doesn't have a face. You can't look at someone online or in person and grade their depression. Depression twists, grows and turns. . Somedays I do my make up, I smile, I leave the house and have coffee, take cute insta snaps of Eli. Somedays I lay on the bathroom floor screaming "please" in a desperate will for the pain to end. . Somedays I can talk to friends online for hours, help them, chat about crap with ease. Other times I avoid messenger like the plague, I leave messages for weeks, months or forever and think about shutting myself off from everyone before they have a chance to shut off from me. . Somedays I dance in my pants around the house, cleaning everywhere and laughing with Eli and Rishi. Somedays Rishi takes unpaid time off work to care for me, keep me safe and lay with me whilst I stay in bed motionless and afraid. . Depression doesn't have a face Depression can't be measured. If someone is struggling, they are struggling. . You can function with depression, some days you wouldn't tell, other days it's like what you see in the movies. Be kind 💛

"My daughter as well. The night before she ended up in the hospital they went to the daddy daughter dance and had an amazing time. Thankfully she's still alive today and learning to beat her illness. She was 8 at the time."

"My #faceofdepression and yes it is possible to be depressed with a child.

Hearing, "You don't have a reason to be depressed with her around" doesn't do shit but make me feel worse about myself

Being told, "All you need is exercise and a good diet" just makes me want to throat punch you even though you're coming from a good place

Depression keeps you from doing things you want to do because it's literally a chemical imbalance in your brain."

"This is my boyfriend two weeks before hanging himself. Will never understand it...

"this is what depression looked like not long before we lost our beloved Luke. Depression is a SERIOUS illness. Don't dismiss people who are hurting."

Depression doesn't have a 'LOOK' I can stand up, have a bomb ass day and still be suicidal. Depression is cruel and unforgiving, sometimes the day I 'look' the least depressed I'm suffering the hardest. . There's a stigma of having to look fragile, broken, make up running, bottle of vodka and a suicide note in your hand to be worthy of help/attention for your pain. . Depression is cowering away in bed. Depression is also faking a smile in public. Depression is sometimes being exhausted getting out of bed. Depression is also excessive bursts of energy to try and distract yourself. Depression is crying, self loathing and dread. Depression is also laughing and trying to fit in. Depression is dark black and cold. Depression is also leading a 'normal' life and appearing 'functioning' Depression is agony. Depression is also a friend, a comfort. . Don't judge. You never know what someone is going through behind a smile or a laugh. Be gentle. You've no idea how much a kind word could mean to someone. Depression doesn't have a 'face', stop the stigma.

"Bipolar disorder here,(with a heavy emphasis on the depression side)...I get up, put on a full face of makeup, wear a fun dress, all while struggling with depression, anxiety and sometimes suicidal thoughts.."

"currently at the doctor seeking help, most have no idea what I'm going through and that I cry in the shower or in the car on my way home from work or can't sleep at night because of panic attacks"

"Major Depression & PPD here. 3 weeks pp with #2 & going to the doctor is helping. Most times I feel like I'm drowning but last couple of days it's been easier. Sometimes just talking about it can be cathartic. PLEASE seek help if you need it. It's not failure. Sometimes you just need a little more time to get your shit together and that's ok, because being a functional parent is hard fucking work."

In every one of these photos taken over the last few days I have been feeling unbelievably down, anxious, worthless, unlovable and helpless. Depression isn't one face. I can be bubbly and happy and positive and still depressed. I can be crying uncontrollably in a cupboard for two hours and be depressed, I can be working and productive and depressed. Depression doesn't go away because you have things to do or because you had a nice day. It doesn't go away because you had a happy moment. It doesn't go away because you have it better than that person, because you're lucky to have wonderful people and things in your life. It doesn't go away because you're excited and the weather is nice. It doesn't go away because you spent time with your friends. Depression can wax and wane, it can ebb and flow. But depression is with me every day. This week has been a black week for me - but every one of these photos was taken in the last few days. Depression can be masked so be kind to people. Not every illness is visible and who knows how that stranger, colleague or even close friend really feels? #depression #anxiety #mentalhealth #faceofdepression #butyoudontlooksick #invisibledisability

"The face of depression. Sometimes it looks optimistic. Sometimes it doesn't. And having a smart, beautiful child doesn't mean those feelings don't exist or that they're not valid. She loves me on my good days and my bad days."

When people think about depression, they tend to have a very specific idea of how it manifests itself. I'm in the middle...

"I have been struggling with depression and anxiety for years and years. I started experiencing symptoms around 12 and wasn't diagnosed or treated until I was 25. (Early on docs told me I didn't seem depressed.) Once my kiddo was born, my postpartum depression fused with my everyday depression and I almost lost it. It was my dream to be a happy SAHP, and even though I stayed home for over a year, I felt worse and worse every day. It took all of my energy to make sure my baby was taken care of. I developed severe sleep apnea, gained a lot of weight, and couldn't function outside of my parental duties."

"GAD and depression for probably two decades. My childhood nickname was "smiley". My positive attitude gets remarked on often. My brain still fires weird regardless."

"I have suffered from depression for more than 2 thirds of my life. Think about that. Most of my life has been in pain and misery. Most of my life has been spent fighting my demons of suicidal ideation and convincing myself to stay, to keep fighting. There are days, even now, that I can draft my goodbye note in my head. There are days I can almost convince myself that my son and my family could be better off without me. Yet, this is no way makes me an unfit mother. One thing I never fail at for my son is loving him. Showing him he is loved. I know some of you say "you shouldn't have children if you are mentally ill" and to you I say: Eat a bag of dicks. My son saved my life. My son saves my life every day. I will not keep from him that I am sick when he is old enough to understand. I'd rather he see me battle my mind, than think even a fraction of my pain was caused by him."

I wish I could tell you that I'm happy, grateful and loving life. I wish I wasn't feeling everything but OK. 〰 We often wrap mental illness up in a little bow, we see black and white photos of media attractive people crying and pouring out their soul in a romanticised way. 〰 The reality? TW suicide; I've spent the last few weeks... Not washing. Not brushing my teeth. Forgetting to take meds. Wishing i could die in a way that wouldn't hurt my family. Bingeing and overeating. Not really moving if possible. Over sleeping. Being cruel/rude/impatient. Wishing eli could have a mentally sound mother. Not being able to commit to my uni placement. Dodging important calls. Being ashamed of Rishi to see the way I look. Wanting to be someone else, less disgusting, less worthless. Jealousy fuelled anger. The list is endless and far from what you'd see on tumblr search for mental illness. 〰 I'm tired, angry, exhausted and confused. 〰 However, I am not ashamed. I am not choosing to be like this and I wanted to show anyone who's in a similar space right now that it will get better. I say this right now hardly believing it myself (my heSd saying shut it Milly with your fairytale crap) but it's true. The world has more in store for you than the pain you're feeling right now and I'm extending my hand to you. You're not alone. ❤️

Face of depression... . . Most people would never guess that I have clinical depression/bipolar disorder II. I'm a usually extremely positive person and very active, so it's hard for others to imagine me being so depressed that I can barely leave my bed. But it happens. I have been fortunate to usually only have mild cases, and have not had to be on medication, but that hasn't always been the case. So for anyone else who suffers from the invisible condition, I am here for you.... . #depression #depressed #bipolardisorder #bipolar #bipolar2 #bipolardisorder2 #lessmanicepisodes #manic #hypomanic was/is also called #manicdepression #nomeds #homeopathic ... some #symptoms mirror the other condition I have - #fibromyalgia #lossofenergy #noenergy #sleepdisorders #lethargy #memoryissues ... sometimes I wonder if the depression caused the #fibro or vice-versa . #faceofdepression #creepsuponme #stress #trigger #downwardspiral #notfun but I am usually able to force myself out of it with some #coping #technique #copingtechniques #depressionsucks

Reaching out for help when it comes to mental illness is one of the hardest things to do. I remember going to multiple doctors, seeing lots of different medical professionals in the mental health field and still being told "But you look okay, you've managed to do your hair and make up and get dressed, it can't be that bad" I am still worthy of help if I turn up to my appointments with make up on I am still worthy of help if I have good days I am still worthy of help if my hair has been dyed and washed I am still worthy of help if I'm managing my self care 💜 Mental illness doesn't have a look What does mental illness look like? It looks different every single day Never tell anyone they don't look ill when they try and speak out about their mental health, how is one supposed to look when mentally ill? We are allowed good days, we're allowed to post about those good days, we're allowed to cherish and hold on to those good days! These photos are two days apart, sometimes this happens hours apart I could be wearing make up and still feel how I do in the first photo but I could also be having a good day You don't know what someone is battling so never assume! We are all worthy of help no matter how we look! Aesthetics should never come into the equation when seeking help for mental health illness! #endthestigma #butyoudontlooksick #stillworthythough #mentalillness #mentalhealthmatters #anxiety #bpd #cptsd #depression #fuckthestigmaofmentalillness #honest #vulnerable #vulnerableself #mentalhealthsupport #wealldeservehelp #wedeservetobeheard #wegotthis #soworthy

