12 people share the deepest regrets from their 20s. Make friends while you still can.

If you're still in the thick of your twenties, you might not imagine developing regrets about how you spent that decade. You're going out with friends, dating around, and trying to find your footing professionally. You may well be having too much fun - or at least keeping yourself too busy - to consider the bigger picture. By the time your thirties roll around, some of your peers will have made big strides in their careers, settled down and started families, or started gaining recognition for certain achievements. That reality combined with the perspective of aging can make for a nasty shock.

But don't worry! If you're experiencing regret about how your twenties went down - or fear you might someday - you're definitely not alone. Redditor abeannis asked, '30 year olds of Reddit, what's something you regret about your twenties?' and the responses were kinda sobering. Ends up everyone has something they wish they had or hadn't done during that era. Dive in for a laundry list of regrets from people whose hindsight is 20/20, even if their actual vision has started to wane.