12 people share the deepest regrets from their 20s. Make friends while you still can.

If you're still in the thick of your twenties, you might not imagine developing regrets about how you spent that decade. You're going out with friends, dating around, and trying to find your footing professionally. You may well be having too much fun - or at least keeping yourself too busy - to consider the bigger picture. By the time your thirties roll around, some of your peers will have made big strides in their careers, settled down and started families, or started gaining recognition for certain achievements. That reality combined with the perspective of aging can make for a nasty shock.
But don't worry! If you're experiencing regret about how your twenties went down - or fear you might someday - you're definitely not alone. Redditor abeannis asked, '30 year olds of Reddit, what's something you regret about your twenties?' and the responses were kinda sobering. Ends up everyone has something they wish they had or hadn't done during that era. Dive in for a laundry list of regrets from people whose hindsight is 20/20, even if their actual vision has started to wane.
1. Jyth
Not staying in shape; it's hard but you can bounce back--but taking ten years or so off looking after your health is a bad idea.
2. wynnduffyisking
Spending too much time and energy on a relationship I knew was doomed to fail and then spending too much time and energy on mourning the failure of said relationship. Edit: wow 3 golds (my first gold!). I had no idea it would blow up like that, but it’s kinda good to know that I’m not the only one to have that regret. To answer your questions: the relationship was fun an exciting but international long distance relationships rarely last, which I was too stubborn and in love to realize. Finally the problems caught up with my denial and the relationship went shit side up and we haven’t talked since. There is in my opinion no way to not mourn the death of a meaningful relationship and no quick fix to how much a breakup hurts. But my advice is to try to keep living and don’t wallow in it - time flies when you are feeling sorry for yourself. (Also think twice before you get involved in a long distance relationship).
3. sgtaguy
Nearly 30... I wish I socialised more ever since I was a teen. It's hard to make friends once work commitments start piling up.
4. kolaida
I listened to and coddled my mother too much. Finally packed all my things and left, effectively moving 3,000 miles away. And you know what? After two months of paying my own bills and doing my own budget, I thought, "Wow! My parents really were holding me back because this is not nearly as bad or nightmarish as everyone claims."
My mother would say how I'd come crawling back on my knees, begging her to let me move back in. How I'd never be able to make it and should just focus on finding a man to marry.
Well, she was wrong. I'm happily single, a homeowner, make over 40K (in school to make more) and didn't even have to marry anyone or beg her to let me move back in.
So, yes, I regret listening to my parents. Growing up, you always hear how people regret not listening to their parents. Well, I listened and regret that.
5. nice_username_nerd
Not asking for help when I needed it.
6. Hydroelectric_dam
Not starting to invest more in my 401k sooner. I also would not have started that reef tank. I did not get as much enjoyment from it as it cost.
7. JackInRainbows
Recently just turned 30. I think the regret would be 'settling'; not understanding big parts of my life could be better.
It took a bit of a kick of my own arse to realise I could be a lot happier if I just control of my own life a bit, rather than just going through the motions.
8. crypto-kai
Given possible allocation of 100 points:
70 - All the time i wasted drinking, and just fucking off.
20 - not contributing anything to 401k
10 - not exercising
9. N0R0B0
I'm only in my thirties for another 17 days or so, but I guess I technically still qualify.
The biggest regret I have from my twenties is that I didn't develop any long lasting friendships in college. I had a lot of friends, and a ton of acquaintances, but there's not a single [person I know from my twenties that I still speak with and I really wish there were.
10. abiblicalusername
Listening to loud music, now my ears ring 24/7.
11. ikarusaut
Trying to maintain a relationship with my shitty parents and not realizing how toxic they were to my life.
Being shitty to my friends.
Borderline alcoholism.
Drug abuse.
Smoking.
Not using my athleticism.
Not finishing college.
Not learning how to handle finances.
So... most of it?
12. Am-I-Dead-Yet
Smoking as much weed as I was. And smoking cigarettes for so long.
And finally, The_Dang_Selenites provided the key takeaway:
The best part about this thread is how everyone regrets not doing what someone right above them is talking about having done. I guess the point of the story is that you regret parts of your twenties no matter what.