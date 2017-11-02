45 tweets that accurately sum up living with depression.

Raise your hand if you or someone you know is struggling with depression. Let me guess, every damn hand is in the air! Yup, I'm not surprised. Depression is one of the most common mental disorders among adults in the United States. And while we as a society have been more vocal about mental health overall, we still have so much more to cover. (Guys, let's keep pushing!!) Even Twitter has become a platform where individuals battling depression have opened up and voiced their feelings and frustrations relating to the illness. Depression is no joke and these 45 tweets sure prove it.

1.

2.

3.

4.