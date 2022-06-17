An elephant trampled a woman then showed up at her funeral, now it's a meme.

Never piss off an elephant. In a story that's recently gone viral on social media, an elderly woman was trampled to death by an elephant in India. The story doesn't end there, however, the elephant showed up at the woman's funeral a few days later and trampled her corpse.

According to reports, Maya Murmu, 70, was attacked by the elephant as she walked to collect water in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Days later, at the woman's funeral, the enraged elephant returned, grabbed the body, lifted it up, and violently trampled it again. The elephant proceeded to attack the woman's house in the village, smashing it and killing the goats as well. Other members of the herd joined in on the destruction.

How the elephant knew the exact date and time of the funeral is a mystery, but there are claims that this woman had previously helped poachers take the elephant's baby, and as they say, an elephant never forgets.

People on Twitter are loving this story of animal-on-human revenge, and everyone is pretty much #TEAMELEPHANT on this one. Here are 17 hilarious reactions to this viral elephant story:

