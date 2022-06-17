An elephant trampled a woman then showed up at her funeral, now it's a meme.

According to reports, Maya Murmu, 70, was attacked by the elephant as she walked to collect water in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Days later, at the woman's funeral, the enraged elephant returned, grabbed the body, lifted it up, and violently trampled it again. The elephant proceeded to attack the woman's house in the village, smashing it and killing the goats as well. Other members of the herd joined in on the destruction.
How the elephant knew the exact date and time of the funeral is a mystery, but there are claims that this woman had previously helped poachers take the elephant's baby, and as they say, an elephant never forgets.
