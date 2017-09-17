Advertising

The growing popularity of body positive bloggers and clothing lines has made a surge in the fashion world the past few years, and for good reason. Women (and people of all genders) have been working hard to build a new world of images that put less emphasis on unattainable physical ideals, and more emphasis on confidence and self-expression. To that exact point, the plus-size model and fashion designer Diana Sirokai decided to recreate Kim Kardashian's white swimsuit photoshoot, as reported by Buzzfeed.

"I've always been told that if I lost weight I'd look like Kim Kardashian. I had the idea of recreating Kim's image to show the world that we don't need to look like Kim to feel and look gorgeous," Sirokai told Buzzfeed.

She believes it's important to celebrate the fact that all women have different body types.

Can you imagine how creepy and Stepford Wives everything would be if we all attained the same "ideal" body type?! The possibility simultaneously gives me shudders AND bores me.

WE ARE BOTH WOMEN with DIFFERENT BODIES ❤️ #Slay A post shared by D I A N A S I R O K A I (@dianasirokai) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

The photoshoot was meant to encourage women to appreciate what their bodies can do and wear now.

She even included ten affirmations so her followers can kick-start their day on a high note. I have a feeling Kim would be honored to motivate such a positive post.

10 Things to tell yourself every morning before starting off your day. * I AM HEALTHY * I AM STRONG * I AM POWERFUL * I AM HAPPY * I AM BLESSED * I AM WEALTHY * I AM GRATEFUL * TODAY I AM A BETTER VERSION OF MYSELF THAN YESTERDAY * I CAN DO IT * I AM LOVED #ConfidenceWithDiana 📷 @photo_karizza A post shared by D I A N A S I R O K A I (@dianasirokai) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

"My flaws are my power," Sirokai wrote in another caption.

TRUE. Girl, your flaws are out here slaying. Can we talk about how both Sirokai and Kardashian somehow pulled off a ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT?! And not just any one-piece, but a white one?! This qualifies as sorcery.

My "Flaws" are my power. 📷@photo_karizza A post shared by D I A N A S I R O K A I (@dianasirokai) on Sep 14, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Her fashion line is also just as killing as you would imagine.

@dianabyxehar new items coming soon because we are boujee like that 😜Follow @dianabyxehar for more www.xehar.com/dianabyxehar #aconfidentyou #confidencewithdiana A line for Curvy, line for all!! MUA: @allfaces_ A post shared by D I A N A S I R O K A I (@dianasirokai) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

We're all waiting on Kim to peep the photoshoot.

This gets a 10/10 for sure.

