Guy 'volunteering' abroad begs for money on Facebook until an ex-employer calls him out.

Gather round, dear children, for a tale so rife with foolishness it defies logic. A man who claimed to be 'volunteering' abroad in Israel solicited his Facebook network for funds, saying he had a mere $600 in his possession and 'every place is expensive.' I have no idea of the currency exchange rate, but that's a moot concern, as it ends up the man wasn't volunteering at all. His work gave him an allowance, lodging, utilities including Internet, and a local family that ensured his welfare.

I guess you shouldn't fraudulently panhandle on Facebook if you're friends with your boss? You also shouldn't fraudulently panhandle on Facebook, period. Feast your eyes upon this f*ckery, friends:

Oops! Not exactly outstanding foresight with this guy. Perhaps Facebook wasn't the ideal forum for his begging. The only upside I can identify here? At least he didn't try to crowdfund. No GoFundMes were created in the process, and for that we can thank goddesses.