Guy 'volunteering' abroad begs for money on Facebook until an ex-employer calls him out.

Gather round, dear children, for a tale so rife with foolishness it defies logic. A man who claimed to be 'volunteering' abroad in Israel solicited his Facebook network for funds, saying he had a mere $600 in his possession and 'every place is expensive.' I have no idea of the currency exchange rate, but that's a moot concern, as it ends up the man wasn't volunteering at all. His work gave him an allowance, lodging, utilities including Internet, and a local family that ensured his welfare.
I guess you shouldn't fraudulently panhandle on Facebook if you're friends with your boss? You also shouldn't fraudulently panhandle on Facebook, period. Feast your eyes upon this f*ckery, friends:
Oops! Not exactly outstanding foresight with this guy. Perhaps Facebook wasn't the ideal forum for his begging. The only upside I can identify here? At least he didn't try to crowdfund. No GoFundMes were created in the process, and for that we can thank goddesses.
His pride must've been hurt, however. The embarrassment of a) begging for money could only be compounded by b) being unmasked as a liar by your (former) employer. Ouch. That said, zero empathy for someone with deceptive intentions - and poor judgment. He was asking for it, really.
Please HILP!
-Joe_of_all_trades
Thissss guy everyone
I could write a book about this guy
Context!
Nope... it was working as a “goffer” on a farm and a bit of a odd job man. Yunno, “mate can you pop to the shop and get some milk” - “carry that box”. He was a friend of one of the other guys here and came in from working in a foreign country to the UK after not liking his previous job in Asia.
He came to join the team whilst we moved machinery out of the UK to a new place in Europe.
Yeah the work was kinda tough in places; but also not exactly awful... plus yunno get to travel.... free food and accommodation.... and pay.
-the95th
/quiteyourbullshit
-laughing_gore
I don’t know what you do but that sounds like a great package! Wouldn’t mind “volunteering” myself ;)
-JoeCon1999