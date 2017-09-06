Advertising

The popular trope of the protective father threatening his daughter's suitor with a shotgun is not only overplayed and reductive, it's deeply boring. So, I'll admit, when I spot a trending article about a father writing his daughter an open letter, my automatic response is to cringe. Luckily, this is no such story.

A report from Today revealed writer J. Warren Welch's viral rules for dating his daughters, and they don't follow the regular gag-inducing formula of creepy paternalism.

After getting exhausted by the macho posturing of his peers and fellow dads, Welch wrote his own rules for dating his daughters in a post on Instagram. His rules are truly a blessed departure from the cultural norm of fathers hoarding their daughters like precious (sexualized) jewels.

"You'll have to ask them what their rules are. I'm not raising my little girls to be the kind of women who need their daddy to act like a creepy, possessive bada*s in order for them to be treated with respect. You will respect them, and if you don't, I promise they won't need my help putting you back in your place. Good luck pumpkin," wrote Welch.

HE CALLED THE POTENTIAL SUITOR(S) PUMPKIN! I know that's not the important takeaway, but can we reflect on how wonderful that is for a moment?!

Welch's forward-thinking is particularly significant because he's raising not one, not two, but five daughters with his wife Natasha. That's a lot of young women who are being spared the paternal b*llshit.

While speaking with TODAY Parents, Welch made it clear that he does understand legitimate feelings of protectiveness. However, he has no time for the benevolent sexism disguised embedded in machismo fatherhood.

"I understand the urge to protect your daughters. I get that," Welch told reporters."But the kind of posturing by fathers of daughters I was specifically responding to had nothing to do with that 'protective instinct' and everything to do with asserting their dominance over women and reinforcing a belief that women need men to take care of them."

UMM AMEN, A LITTLE LOUDER FOR THE DADS IN THE BACK, THANK YOU.

Also, for our creepy president.

Beyond, you know, recognizing the autonomy and strength of his daughters, Welch also enjoys expressing his distaste towards Nazis. Which should be something all of us can get behind (you'd be surprised).

I recommend following him on social media, because he doesn't mince words about the important topics.

Which is refreshing, to say the least.

My daughter gave me this Captain America shirt for father's day a couple years ago. I'm really more of a Deadpool guy... Posted by J. Warren Welch on Thursday, August 17, 2017

Hopefully, the popularity of Welch's post (this morning it exceeded 11,000 shares on Facebook) signals just how many people are tired of the sexist trope of the possessive father. If nothing else, over 11,000 hypothetical suitors have been called "pumpkin."

