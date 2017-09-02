Advertising

In the olden days, everyone knew if you play with fire you'll get burned. But now, in 2017, everyone knows if you play with fire memes on Twitter, you'll get burned by even fierier memes. This is exactly what happened when Denny's posted a burn about non-tippers, only to get their a**es served back to them on a steaming hot platter.

Their original burn took a well-deserved jab at non-tippers.

Seriously, don't go out to a restaurant if you're not going to treat your server with respect and throw some dollar-dollar bills their way. Also, props to the creative joke format with the folders. We see you, mysterious Denny's social media person.

📂 people

└📁 non-tippers

└📁 heart

└⚠️ this folder is empty — Denny's (@DennysDiner) August 31, 2017

Soon after Denny's threw a flaming torch at non-tippers, the people of Twitter clapped back with some equally hot points about paying workers a livable wage.

Hopefully, Denny's keeps aloe on hand, because they'll need to rub some all over to soothe the sting of these Twitter comebacks.

📂 companies who pay servers 2 dollars an hour

└📁 dennys

└📁 heart

└⚠️ this folder is empty — chris (@RegGunClips) August 31, 2017

While minimum wage requirements vary from state to state, it's a well-known fact that it's legal in most states to pay wait-staff criminally low hourly wages (Glassdoor reports rates as low as $2.13 an hour).

People took care to point out the fact that while Denny's has the power and ability to pay their employees a reasonable hourly, they don't.

Naturally, the clap-backs got as much traction as Denny's original joke.

Customers are sick and tired of being expected to foot the bill for livable wages while corporations sit back and make huge profits off the backs of workers. Workers are MAD about being required to perform extra emotional labor to get tips so they can pay rent.

📂 Denny’s

└📁 Servers

└📁 Livable Wage

└⚠️ This folder is empty https://t.co/0zBKmfnJjZ — jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) August 31, 2017

Denny's got dragged so hard they're going to have to ice their rug-burn marks.

All jokes aside, the exchange of Twitter memes opened up a larger conversation about livable wages in America.

📂 blaming customers for low wage

└📁 dennys

└📁 spine

└⚠️ this folder is empty — Louis Dominquez (@ElLuisDominguez) August 31, 2017

Some people even brought up fast food chains that are doing it right.

📂 restaurants

└📁 restaurants that pay new hires $13/hr to start

└📁in-n-out

└💯 in-n-out is the best place to work — Jeffrey Eismann (@jeffeismann) August 31, 2017

While it's undeniable that Denny's got dragged to hell, we're still fans of eating a disgusting (and perfect) stack of pancakes at 1am while chugging too many mugs of diner coffee.

