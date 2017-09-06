Advertising

At one point or another, even the best of us wake up next to a pizza we don't remember ordering, or a human being we don't remember flirting with. In fact, I dare say it's relatively common to get drunk enough you lose your wallet at least once in your life. Regardless of your personal drunken antics, or whether you touch the sauce at all, it should be known that a drunk man in New Zealand has officially outdone us all. According to a report from Telegraph, a New Zealand man was feeling himself so hard he sold his car for NZ$800 (£440) in order to buy more booze.

When he sobered up the next day, he forgot making his spirited (PUN INTENDED) decision and went to the Rotorua police station to report the car as stolen.

This is seriously the most impressively alcoholic anecdote I've heard that's not purely depressing.

Apparently, the man who bought the car from our drunk hero checked the registration on CarJam, suspecting it might get reported as stolen. This is very lucky for the formerly drunk and presumably deeply hungover man. This still leaves us with the question: WHY DID THIS MAN BUY A CAR FROM A DRUNK GUY IN THE FIRST PLACE!? This must have been a truly bizarre case for New Zealand police to watch unfold. The Senior Sergeant Dennis Murphy of the Rotorua police told The New Zealand Harold how it all unfolded, and that in the end, the two men were left to mediate the car situation on their own. "Thankfully the man who bought the car checked the registration the next day on the CarJam website as he was worried it might be stolen," Murphy told reporters. "The man came into the station with the car to let us know what had happened. We were able to get in touch with the original owner and told them to sort it out between them." We can only hope this man has learned to never drink and become a shady car salesman. Or at least, maybe next time, when he sobers up he'll remember his drunk business acumen.

