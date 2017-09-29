Advertising

While we all might technically know that Instagram is a mirage and we're all just cute little meat blobs floating around in the abyss, it's still hard to hammer that through our heads when the app is FULL OF PRISTINE MODELS. Seriously though, did the planet of models recently multiply in population?! There are millions of models and all of us are legally required to be Instagram friends with all of them! It is decreed by law.

However, the exponential multiplication of models is really not a bad thing. There are lots of cool models reaching out with generous gesture to us non-models. For example, on Friday one model revealed the poses that make her look like a woman with places to be.

The Instagram favorite Iskra Lawrence shared a post demystifying some of the poses and photo tricks she's learned during her modeling career.

She wanted her followers to have the same tools for their own Instagram feeds.

She wrote:



"I wanted to get super real and show u how drastically and instantly ppl can change how they look simply by posing! Let alone good lighting, high quality cameras and photoshop! I've talked about this a lot in the past but in this video I show you 7 ways in which posing can dramatically change how we look. I'm super excited to share this with you, I myself still pose and there's nothing wrong with moving your body in ways you feel most comfortable or confident but let's be honest and show the actual process. I've been modelling 14years so I learnt some stuff I want to share with you all. Because life's not perfect, social media lives aren't Perfect and neither are us or our bodies. And that's exactly how it's meant to be! Because we are all imperfectly perfect and 100% unique.

So s/o to all the real ones who keep it 💯 celebrate every single inch of pinkcandyfloss you and who you are!

I hope you enjoy this video, thank you so much to @elleusa #FashionForAll and @youtube for making this possible."

Lawrence wanted her followers to know that it's all about the pose.

So, the next time you feel overwhelmed by perfectly curated Instagram models, just remember the game is all lighting and pose.

If you ever need inspiration, you can always spy on Lawrence's Instagram for ideas.

She knows what she's doing.

