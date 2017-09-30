For the majority of the time, riding on public transportation is the least romantic activity of all. During rush hour it's a cramped space full of sweaty stressed out bodies, and people desperately trying to avoid uncomfortable eye contact while catching up on their favorite podcasts. And yet, there are rare times where romance finds a way, even on the train. The 26-year-old Youtube executive Debra O witnessed and detailed one of these rare occasions, and her Twitter thread about two strangers meeting on the train sounds like a meet-cute straight out of a rom-com.
It all started when our leading man had a runny nose on the train and our leading lady swooped in with some tissues.
As the flirting began, Debra and another female bystander tuned into the romance.
The woman in this story really knew how to play it cool during the interaction, and the man was picking up what she was laying down.
Maybe she carries around extra tissues just in case a handsome stranger needs to sneeze.
They both left their house ready for this meet cute.
The romantic tension was palpable.
Debra and the other woman watching were transfixed by the flirting strangers.
Debra wasn't about to abandon this love story for nothing.
BUT ALAS, THE ENDING IS FULL OF SUSPENSE.
Which of course, drove Twitter wild.
The people need answers.
Twitter is crying over the mystery.
But mostly, people want a happy ending.
Netflix should adapt this into a movie.