For the majority of the time, riding on public transportation is the least romantic activity of all. During rush hour it's a cramped space full of sweaty stressed out bodies, and people desperately trying to avoid uncomfortable eye contact while catching up on their favorite podcasts. And yet, there are rare times where romance finds a way, even on the train. The 26-year-old Youtube executive Debra O witnessed and detailed one of these rare occasions, and her Twitter thread about two strangers meeting on the train sounds like a meet-cute straight out of a rom-com.

It all started when our leading man had a runny nose on the train and our leading lady swooped in with some tissues.

So there's this black guy on my train whose nose is running. This young asian lady infront of him hands him a tissue. "Thank you so much"... — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

...he says. And she smiles and says something about it not being a problem. Moments later he gets out of his seat and offers it to her. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

Shocked, she looks on. "The least I can do for the tissue", he says. pic.twitter.com/lmBj7Z2nGi — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

At this point, I'm thinking "my brudda". Me and another woman have clocked what's happening too, so we exchange glances. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

As the flirting began, Debra and another female bystander tuned into the romance.

So at this point homegirl is sitting down comfortably next to me whilst Mr Polite stands. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

And he's like directly infront of her the whole time. So I'm like pic.twitter.com/JvX83ipneQ — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

Next thing I know homegirl reaches into her pocket. I'm thinking she just gonna full on pull out her phone? But she does better...she smart. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

Homegirl leans out to Mr Polite and passes him a pack of tissues. "For the journey" she says. pic.twitter.com/kaTiu40Qer — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

The woman in this story really knew how to play it cool during the interaction, and the man was picking up what she was laying down.

Maybe she carries around extra tissues just in case a handsome stranger needs to sneeze.

At this point me and the other lady are beside ourselves in glee. These are front row seats in a TFL romance. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

The guy - obviously flattered, thanks her. "At this rate, I'm going to have to give you my phone number aren't I?" he says. pic.twitter.com/CeYIBjF5z4 — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

They both left their house ready for this meet cute.

Whilst I'm thinking this can't get any more juicy, she responds in her American accent "that's what I'm tryna get". pic.twitter.com/B7eZXPD0Tb — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

Listen, sis had the boldness of David and the spirit of Cardi B at the same time. I was in awe. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

Anyways. I have to get off soon so I'm waiting on these two to seal the deal. "Where are you heading to?" he asks. She says, "Canary Wharf". — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

They smile and he nods. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

The romantic tension was palpable.

*silence* but there's still something in the air. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

Debra and the other woman watching were transfixed by the flirting strangers.

I look at the other passenger. She looks at me. We both want answers. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

Debra wasn't about to abandon this love story for nothing.

But it's my stop. So I get off the train, freeing the seat next to Miss Shot Shooter. Mr Polite realises the seat next to her is now free. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

By this point I'm on the platform tryna strain my neck to see if homeboy followed thru. But alas, the train drifts off into the distance. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

BUT ALAS, THE ENDING IS FULL OF SUSPENSE.

Much like TFL lovers, drifting in and out of "what could have been". pic.twitter.com/bXvudtFTux — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

A TFL love story.

***

The end. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

Which of course, drove Twitter wild.

I've been looking for a romantic movie in netflix. Who would've thought that I will find one here. Best love story I've read in a long time — Jessica (@jesikaaa25) September 29, 2017

The people need answers.

YO! How did you not stay on the train!? It's too early for you to be toying with my emotions!! — Sam Siegel (@iwanabSamSiegel) September 29, 2017

Twitter is crying over the mystery.

But mostly, people want a happy ending.

This story was so good. You have to make it your purpose to bump into them again lol — Mr Man (@iAmDalet) September 29, 2017

Netflix should adapt this into a movie.

