Advertising

You can't travel far on the internet without dreaded before-and-after photos cropping up to promote trending workout cults or best selling diet plans. Luckily, not all before-and-after photos are created equal. As a way of breaking the mold of anxiety-inducing diet ads, the plus-size model Latecia Thomas posted a before-and-after photo on her Instagram, and this one focused on the importance of mental health.

The "before" is a picture of Thomas when she was competing for a bikini competition years ago. In her caption, Thomas says the "before" photo represents a period in her life when she was plagued with insecurities and self-doubt.

Advertising

The "after" photo shows her now, happier and mentally healthier than she has been in years. It's crucial to remember that being a smaller size doesn't equate physical or mental health.

Honestly, she is killing it in the after photo. She looks ready to throw down on the dance floor or flirt with a cutie at the beach.

Advertising

In the caption, she shared the importance of mental health, and taking care of your body and mind:

"I was going through my phone and I found this old photo of me back when I was training to compete in a bikini competition. So many people will look at this photo and make physical comparisons and say they would prefer me 'before'. I prefer me at any weight as long as I'm happy. It's okay to love yourself no matter what your size is. I remember how unhappy I was In the picture to the left, I would loathe certain parts of my body- particularly my bum/ thighs because that was and is the hardest part of my body to loose. I had so many insecurities, I compared myself to other women and I lacked confidence. Since changing my outlook on life and learning to embrace who I am, I know that hypothetically if I were to go back to what I used to be I would be so much happier and content than what I was because I've learned to love me. Your mental health is just as important as your physical. Also I'm not saying it's okay to be inactive and make unhealthy choices, I think it's about finding balance, listen to your body, you know what's best for it."

Advertising

Truth be told, her whole Instagram shows her living her best life.

Glam-azon is the word that comes to mind when I see this pic 🙈 Shop dress via @hearusroarau 👗 also I have a hook up for you all, use code lateciat15 to save $$ 😘 A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀La'Tecia (@lateciat) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

Not only is she mentally happy and healthy, but she's killing it in pleather mini-skirts which is a feat for womankind.

I can't wait to quit life and go to hogwarts ⚡️#harryandiarefam wearing @missguided #babesofmissguided A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀La'Tecia (@lateciat) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

Hopefully Thomas will inspire more before-and-after photos that focus on feeling our best.

Advertising

This is a healthy reminder that if we put our emotional well-being first, the rest will follow.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.