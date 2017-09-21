You can't travel far on the internet without dreaded before-and-after photos cropping up to promote trending workout cults or best selling diet plans. Luckily, not all before-and-after photos are created equal. As a way of breaking the mold of anxiety-inducing diet ads, the plus-size model Latecia Thomas posted a before-and-after photo on her Instagram, and this one focused on the importance of mental health.
The "before" is a picture of Thomas when she was competing for a bikini competition years ago. In her caption, Thomas says the "before" photo represents a period in her life when she was plagued with insecurities and self-doubt.
The "after" photo shows her now, happier and mentally healthier than she has been in years. It's crucial to remember that being a smaller size doesn't equate physical or mental health.
Honestly, she is killing it in the after photo. She looks ready to throw down on the dance floor or flirt with a cutie at the beach.
In the caption, she shared the importance of mental health, and taking care of your body and mind:
"I was going through my phone and I found this old photo of me back when I was training to compete in a bikini competition. So many people will look at this photo and make physical comparisons and say they would prefer me 'before'. I prefer me at any weight as long as I'm happy. It's okay to love yourself no matter what your size is. I remember how unhappy I was In the picture to the left, I would loathe certain parts of my body- particularly my bum/ thighs because that was and is the hardest part of my body to loose. I had so many insecurities, I compared myself to other women and I lacked confidence. Since changing my outlook on life and learning to embrace who I am, I know that hypothetically if I were to go back to what I used to be I would be so much happier and content than what I was because I've learned to love me. Your mental health is just as important as your physical. Also I'm not saying it's okay to be inactive and make unhealthy choices, I think it's about finding balance, listen to your body, you know what's best for it."
Truth be told, her whole Instagram shows her living her best life.
Not only is she mentally happy and healthy, but she's killing it in pleather mini-skirts which is a feat for womankind.
Hopefully Thomas will inspire more before-and-after photos that focus on feeling our best.
This is a healthy reminder that if we put our emotional well-being first, the rest will follow.