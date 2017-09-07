When it's not solely functioning as a house for obsessive cat memes, Youtube videos of strangers drunkenly lip syncing, and nostalgic photo-shop jobs of Obama, Twitter also provides a place for people to legitimately connect. To this point, Teen Vogue recently shared how a recent tweet about gay culture went viral, and unsurprisingly, the tweet is popular because it lays out some truth.
"Gay culture is being a teenager when you're 30 because your teenage years were not yours to live," wrote the Twitter user Introvert Gay.
Since he first wrote his tweet last week, it's been shared over 62,000 times.
Lots of people felt his tweet was spot on.
Unfortunately, the experience of having rough teen years is all too familiar for many gay people.
Which is why adulthood provides an ideal window to play catch-up on some partying.
The tweet hit a soft spot for some.
While others are feeling ready to make the seminal Jennifer Garner movie 13 Going on 30.
One man asked --why stop at 30?
Another shared that oftentimes trans people also need to reclaim a second adolescence during adulthood to heal.
Given the range of nuanced and relatable responses, it's safe to say this tweet spoke a truth for many. To that, I raise my glass in cheers - to building better teen years.