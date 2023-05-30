Adoptive father won't let son meet 'shady' bio dad. AITA?

When this father is feeling territorial, he asks Reddit:
My wife and I adopted our son Adam 13, right after he was born. My sister had drug issues, and his bio dad signed away all custody. My sister is MIA to the family most part, and Adam knows of her. His Bio Dad was imprisoned about 10 years ago, and his whole family is messed up. Bio just recently released prison, and his case worker wants him to meet our son and have a better connection with him.
He signed away custody, and I said no. My wife agrees. Our son is sensitive and does well in school and will be attending a private science and STEM-focused high school. He’s top of his class. Enjoy music and video games and wants to be an engineer or composer. I do NOT want some man fresh out of prison to try to create a selfish bond with my son.