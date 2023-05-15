Dad gets new GF with same terminal illness as wife right after she dies. Family freaks.

When this daughter doesn't know what to feel after her mom's death, she asks Reddit:
My mom died a month a ago. A week after, my father got himself a girlfriend. He told us he is madly in love with his gf. My mom had a neurodegenerative disease for 30 years and my father was the primary care taker. He took good care of her. We knew how tired he was but he always said he wouldn't trade it for the world. To be honest, it wasn't a surprise that my mom was dying. It was a matter of when.
After she died, my father wanted everything hers out of the house immediately. He said it was too hard to see her things around. He also told us the house was too quiet and it was very difficult for him to be alone. A week after, he announced he has a girlfriend and she is a mutual friend of theirs for 20+ years. We were shocked.