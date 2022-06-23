Someecards Logo
20 foodies share the most unforgivable culinary crimes.

Sally Ann Hall
Jun 23, 2022 | 6:25 PM
If music be the food of love, then I'll take the actual food, please.

No offense, music! But I can't live off Olivia Rodrigo alone.

People passionate about eating (also known as most people) took to Reddit to discuss some of the worst offenses against meal-time, ranging from the mildly gross to the absolutely indefensible.

"What is considered a crime against food?"

1.

Tomatoes in a fruit salad. - smhjpg

2.

The gelatin everything trend from the 50s. Got some leftovers? Put it in jello! Fold in mayonnaise so it's slightly opaque! Just open up whatever cans you have in the house - pineapple, corn, olives, chicken - and layer them all into a mold shaped like a fish! Is there fish in here? Who knows, who cares! God is dead and only aspic remains. - Rennarjen

So glad I missed that period of history.

3.

Carrying a pizza box vertically instead of flat. - mountain_lilac0022

4.

I had a lady order salmon with a slice of American cheese on top. I had to ask twice what she wanted because it wasn’t computing. - give-me-an-upvote

