20 foodies share the most unforgivable culinary crimes.

If music be the food of love, then I'll take the actual food, please.

No offense, music! But I can't live off Olivia Rodrigo alone.

People passionate about eating (also known as most people) took to Reddit to discuss some of the worst offenses against meal-time, ranging from the mildly gross to the absolutely indefensible.

"What is considered a crime against food?"

Tomatoes in a fruit salad. - smhjpg

The gelatin everything trend from the 50s. Got some leftovers? Put it in jello! Fold in mayonnaise so it's slightly opaque! Just open up whatever cans you have in the house - pineapple, corn, olives, chicken - and layer them all into a mold shaped like a fish! Is there fish in here? Who knows, who cares! God is dead and only aspic remains. - Rennarjen

So glad I missed that period of history.

Carrying a pizza box vertically instead of flat. - mountain_lilac0022

