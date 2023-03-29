Man won't support friend's 'crazy ketchup dream,' says 'you're an embarrassment.'

We all have that one friend with a kooky business dream. It's up to you as their buddy to decide whether or not to support their fantasy, no matter how "dumb" it may be.

In this case, Zoltar, the offbeat friend with big ideas for...ketchup, may have the dumbest dream yet. His passionate obsession with ketchup is polarizing his friend group, so much so that one friend in particular took to the internet to ask:

"AITA for not participating in my friends "scheme" to convince a restaurant to buy his ketchup?"

My friend, Zoltar (fake name), has been obsessed with ketchup ever since I met him. He is always trying out different recipes to make his own ketchup and getting me and all our friends to try them.

Recently he made "his best ketchup yet". I tried it. It wasn't bad. It was ketchup. Now he has decided he is "finally going to break into the ketchup game."