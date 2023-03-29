Man won't support friend's 'crazy ketchup dream,' says 'you're an embarrassment.'

In this case, Zoltar, the offbeat friend with big ideas for...ketchup, may have the dumbest dream yet. His passionate obsession with ketchup is polarizing his friend group, so much so that one friend in particular took to the internet to ask:
My friend, Zoltar (fake name), has been obsessed with ketchup ever since I met him. He is always trying out different recipes to make his own ketchup and getting me and all our friends to try them.
Recently he made "his best ketchup yet". I tried it. It wasn't bad. It was ketchup. Now he has decided he is "finally going to break into the ketchup game."
He is convinced he is going to launch his own ketchup company and grow it to be one of the top providers of ketchup in the US. He literally has a photo of Heinz ketchup on a dartboard. He throws darts at it and mutters things like "I'm coming for YOU".