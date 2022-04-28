18 people share their favorite minor 'lifehacks' that make a major difference

A Reddit user consulted the ever-wise internet forum to ask "What is a minor lifehack you love to share?" and boy, did the internet provide.
Teaching someone what you have just learned , you will retain the information 90% better than any other method. - spaithe1
I don't know if this is a "life hack" but if you like Audible, get a cheap Bluetooth shower speaker. You'll gain a couple hours of listening a week just showering.
I received one as a "cheap" gift, and it has honestly turned into a gift that I've probably used the most out of any gifts I've received. And it's something I would have never probably bought for myself, or thought to buy for myself. - watch_over_me
Give a crying kid water. Most of the time they start crying for a reason but continue crying because they can't snap out of it. Drinking the water forces them to take a breath and the sensation of the water gets them to think about something else briefly enough to settle them. - hanginonwith2fingers