18 people share their favorite minor 'lifehacks' that make a major difference

Sally Ann Hall
Apr 28, 2022 | 6:24 PM
Everyone could use a lifehack now and then, no matter how small. After all, God is in the details. Oh wait, isn't the devil in the details, too? I'll get back to you on that...

A Reddit user consulted the ever-wise internet forum to ask "What is a minor lifehack you love to share?" and boy, did the internet provide.

1.

Teaching someone what you have just learned , you will retain the information 90% better than any other method. - spaithe1

2.

I don't know if this is a "life hack" but if you like Audible, get a cheap Bluetooth shower speaker. You'll gain a couple hours of listening a week just showering.

I received one as a "cheap" gift, and it has honestly turned into a gift that I've probably used the most out of any gifts I've received. And it's something I would have never probably bought for myself, or thought to buy for myself. - watch_over_me

3.

Give a crying kid water. Most of the time they start crying for a reason but continue crying because they can't snap out of it. Drinking the water forces them to take a breath and the sensation of the water gets them to think about something else briefly enough to settle them. - hanginonwith2fingers

