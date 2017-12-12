25 tweets we can't stop laughing at this morning.

Good morning! Happy Hump Day? I know, ew, I hate that term too, but the alliteration is irresistible. Start your day in a not-horrible way by reading some funny tweets.
1.
My little sister made a “wall of sorrow” to make my dad feel bad so she could get a cat.. well it worked pic.twitter.com/TMiGVmQzSF— Danielle Grubisic (@Itsssdanielle) December 10, 2017
2.
Our Hanukkah gelt is up to $17,000 right now. pic.twitter.com/sXPwsziVDe— Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) December 12, 2017
3.
Trump could tweet "kill all the puppies" and Sarah Sanders would walk out to the podium and say "the president didn't mean we should actually kill puppies. He was simply saying Americans deserve tax reform. You guys are constantly taking him out of context."— Travon Free (@Travon) December 12, 2017
4.
i have conducted very scientific research pic.twitter.com/bbOeApIyXL— alex •• (@thunderrmuffin) December 6, 2017
5.
isnt rick and morty that thing you get when you die and your body gets all stiff— common sad girl (@sadgirlkms) December 10, 2017
6.
hi all, this hard for me to admit, but i'm reaching out for help. please rt and share, i am trying to raise money due to certain unforseen events that have transpired over the last year— leon 🌨 (@leyawn) December 11, 2017
thank you and have a great day pic.twitter.com/Ukyx7t37lV
7.
I am leaving Twitter. I can’t take all the political banter and the mean and nasty things people say on here anymore. I will be back in an hour.— 🎄Mattzilla™🎄 (@mattZillaaaa) December 3, 2017
8.
JANN WENNER: we need an article that would go well with our jar jar cover story— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) December 12, 2017
EDITOR: say no more pic.twitter.com/htWqCSm7ja
9.
I'd love a massage but I'd settle for violently rolling down a rocky hill— dev, a nice girl (@bummermaid) December 12, 2017
10.
Please stop saying “this sexual harassment stuff is CRAZY before we know it men won’t even be ~~allowed~~ to interact with women!” because that’s— i resent this. (@PamNotAnderson) December 12, 2017
a) willfully ignorant
b) obviously untrue
c) getting my hopes up very close to Christmas
11.
Friend: I'm so jealous of the style Jackie Kennedy had— Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) December 12, 2017
Me: I'm so jealous of the botched lobotomy Rosemary Kennedy had
12.
holiday party tip: the main reason to go out is to make going home that much more thrilling— Jamie A. Lee (@TheJamieLee) December 12, 2017
13.
Happy first night of Hanukkah to Roy Moore’s attorney and everyone else celebrating!— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 12, 2017
14.
Roy Moore's horse Sassy breaks her silence pic.twitter.com/tRWqp3fyLn— JDCrowe2 (@Crowetoons) December 12, 2017
15.
boom pic.twitter.com/xaceeTSSPr— Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) December 12, 2017
16.
the only post that made me laugh today pic.twitter.com/s1jygw0gcX— i love the third years™ (@mijukusdreamer) December 11, 2017
17.
i saw it so y'all have to see it too pic.twitter.com/THXdL9YYX8— Zachary Fox (@zackfox) December 12, 2017
18.
Is German real pic.twitter.com/yBje6J3XKF— Evan Edinger (@EvanEdinger) December 11, 2017
19.
I just realized that the Grinch is basically a 2017 depression shitpost account pic.twitter.com/1vZldPmMB5— Kenjac (@LCPkenjac) December 11, 2017
20.
"Roy Moore can't be a pedophile, one of his children is a child"— Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 12, 2017
21.
It’s been a wild year. #2017bestnine pic.twitter.com/npYLqX5MPa— Young Dumb & Full of Pa Rum Pum Pum Pum™ (@TimDuffy) December 12, 2017
22.
When you just can't do Twitter anymore but still have the fire inside you pic.twitter.com/h68txl0R4S— Rogue Gabe Smith Staffordshire Terrier (@prettyboysalad) November 10, 2017
23.
I just did that thing where instead of doing laundry you buy a totally new wardrobe and abandon your past.— Jesse Case (@jessecase) December 12, 2017
24.
The most beautiful words in the English language pic.twitter.com/Tp7rlR3Xnx— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) December 12, 2017
25.
