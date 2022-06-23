23 people share the 'normal' things that are actually full-blown scams.

Scams are everywhere. It's just a part of life to be on the lookout for someone (or something) that wants to take your money without you noticing. But why are some of the biggest scams even allowed?

Luckily, there's a safe space on the internet for humans all over the globe to air their frustrations at forces they cannot control. But the question is, why can't we control them? Shouldn't we (the humans) be the ones deciding what is and isn't allowed in society? Because the vast majority of us want an immediate end to these exploitative yet mostly legal schemes:

"What's a modern day scam that's become normalized and we don't realize it's a scam anymore?"

1.

Charging a "convenience fee" for paying rent online. F*ck you. It's more convenient for you, too, b*tch. Where's MY convenience fee. - not_a_scrub_

2.

Employers insisting that employees not talk about their salaries AND job listings not posting salaries. - aDogNamedPotato

3.