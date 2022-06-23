23 people share the 'normal' things that are actually full-blown scams.

Luckily, there's a safe space on the internet for humans all over the globe to air their frustrations at forces they cannot control. But the question is, why can't we control them? Shouldn't we (the humans) be the ones deciding what is and isn't allowed in society? Because the vast majority of us want an immediate end to these exploitative yet mostly legal schemes:
Charging a "convenience fee" for paying rent online. F*ck you. It's more convenient for you, too, b*tch. Where's MY convenience fee. - not_a_scrub_
Employers insisting that employees not talk about their salaries AND job listings not posting salaries. - aDogNamedPotato
Corporate home buying on a massive scale. They pay more than asking price, because when they do, the higher price will increase the value of the other homes they own. The system wasn't set up this way. And they are positioned to do some serious damage to the economy. - mpshumake