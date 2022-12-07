Woman's threatens stepdaughter's grandparents when they ignore her bio son on x-mas.

When this woman is fed up with her stepdaughter's grandparents, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to give my stepdaughter her Christmas present from her grandparents if my son doesn't receive one as well?"

I (31f) have been married to Dan (39m) for 7 years and have Nick together (4m). Dan has a daughter Mel (11f) who's mother passed away during childbirth. We met when Mel was 1.

Mels grandparents Tim and Kim (maternal) used to not be a part of our lives. They never supported my relationship with Dan. They told Mel I was trying to replace her, I didn't love her, and other comments.

Dan decided to go nc as he didn't like how they treated us in front of Mel and how Mel began replicating that behaviour. Last Christmas we all reconciled due to world events occurring.