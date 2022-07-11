Someecards Logo
Student asks if she's wrong to keep mini fridge to hide food from hungry roommate.

Sally Ann Hall
Jul 11, 2022 | 9:19 PM
Ah, college! A time of independence and yet, complete and total dependence...

When a student from a wealthy background made friends with her less-advantaged roomate, she figured she would spread the wealth. If you are mooching off your parents, what's the harm in letting someone mooch off you? Everyone's gotta eat, after all.

Unsurprisingly, things got complicated when one roommate became a little too comfortable with the unspoken "arrangement", and the rich OP had to take action...however petty. After a fight ensued, she came to Reddit for answers to see if she's in the right, or if she's a jerk with main character syndrome (no shade).

Here is her story and the top responses:

"AITA (Am I the as*hole) for buying a mini fridge to stop my roommate from eating my food when she has no money to buy any?"

I (19F) go to a really expensive college. I’m lucky because not only did I get a scholar ship but my parents are wealthy and I can get money whenever I want, my roommate on the other hand isn’t as lucky. She comes from a poor background and has to work because her parents can’t pay her tuition and she doesn’t even have a partial scholarship.

