Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman with 'weird' diet upsets fiancé's family when she won't eat Christmas dinner.

Woman with 'weird' diet upsets fiancé's family when she won't eat Christmas dinner.

Maggie Lalley
Nov 28, 2022 | 7:34 PM
ADVERTISING

When this woman is anxious about her fiance's family Christmas, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA for bringing a few of my own dishes to my fiance's family's Christmas gathering?"

This year, my fiance (26M) and I (27 human) got engaged, and I agreed to join him and his extended family for Christmas.

Only problem is the food. I used to have a very serious eating disorder, and was hospitalized (Anorexia w binge/purge). I've gotten over the worst, w/a few small slipups, and I still struggle with food, and count calories, BUT have not purged in 6 months (a big record for me!)

Going low-carb a few years ago REALLY helped me start to eat more normally, and not get triggered. I love food and cooking, and this diet, along with being more health conscious has allowed me to enjoy food/eating again, even if I still struggle, and I'm grateful for it.

I avoid too much sugar, & processed food & High Fructose Corn Syrup. I read food labels and try to avoid ANYTHING with unnecessary added sugar that isn't a dessert.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content