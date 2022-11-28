Woman with 'weird' diet upsets fiancé's family when she won't eat Christmas dinner.

When this woman is anxious about her fiance's family Christmas, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA for bringing a few of my own dishes to my fiance's family's Christmas gathering?"

This year, my fiance (26M) and I (27 human) got engaged, and I agreed to join him and his extended family for Christmas.

Only problem is the food. I used to have a very serious eating disorder, and was hospitalized (Anorexia w binge/purge). I've gotten over the worst, w/a few small slipups, and I still struggle with food, and count calories, BUT have not purged in 6 months (a big record for me!)

Going low-carb a few years ago REALLY helped me start to eat more normally, and not get triggered. I love food and cooking, and this diet, along with being more health conscious has allowed me to enjoy food/eating again, even if I still struggle, and I'm grateful for it.