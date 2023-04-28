Woman refuses to put dying FIL in hospice, son says, 'not your dad, not your choice.'

When this woman is at a crossroads when it comes to her FIL's death, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for keeping to my dying father in law's wishes?'

My father in law is 80, lost his wife less than 6 months ago and is readying to make the journey to the afterlife any day now. Almost 5 years ago (when their oldest son died) my in laws made 'death plans' similar to a birth plan that covered where, who was allowed to be present & what medical interventions were allowed. They also appointed me their healthcare surrogate (decision maker should they become mentally unable to speak for themselves.)