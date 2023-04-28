Woman refuses to put dying FIL in hospice, son says, 'not your dad, not your choice.'

When this woman is at a crossroads when it comes to her FIL's death, she asks Reddit:
My father in law is 80, lost his wife less than 6 months ago and is readying to make the journey to the afterlife any day now. Almost 5 years ago (when their oldest son died) my in laws made 'death plans' similar to a birth plan that covered where, who was allowed to be present & what medical interventions were allowed. They also appointed me their healthcare surrogate (decision maker should they become mentally unable to speak for themselves.)
That time has come for the man I've thought of as dad for 27 years. This issue though is his surviving son (Seth) who keeps pushing this issue of putting his dad in a nursing home or hospice house. My last conversation with Seth devolved into me repeatedly telling him, 'I will NOT let your father die alone' his death plan includes him being at home (if possible) and for his dog to be with him & the original plan was his wife & me by his side.